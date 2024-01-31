69° San Marcos
Business management sophomore Pablo Cardona performs Que Chulada de Mujer at the mens basketball halftime show, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Strahan Arena.
The story behind TXST’s self-taught ranchera singer
January 31, 2024
Campus voter registration efforts increase ahead of midterm election
Campus voter registration efforts increase ahead of midterm election
January 31, 2024
commissioners court city council
Commissioners Court proclaims Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, presents employee service awards
January 31, 2024
Main Point: There's more work to be done
Main Point: There's more work to be done
January 30, 2024
Student Government Senator Emma Vega reads the legislation regarding Jayden de Laura, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government demands apology regarding de Laura signing
January 29, 2024
Illustration by Devon Crew
Summer courses should be more accessible
January 29, 2024
Sports
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) dribbles past his defender, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's losing woes continue with road loss to Ragin' Cajuns
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Contributor • January 28, 2024

Texas State men’s basketball (7-14, 1-8 Sun Belt Conference) fell short in every category, which led to a 66-46 loss against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (13-8, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference) Sunday afternoon at the Cajundome in Lafayette. "I...

Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Transfer players acclimate to Texas State men's basketball program
Thomas Graham, Sports Contributor
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns for seventh conference loss
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats add Texas high school football legend to coaching staff
Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
Texas State ESPN+ play-by-play commentator Brant Freeman (Right) conducts an interview with graduate guard JaNiah Henson (Left) after the victory over Bowling Green, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Beyond the broadcast: Freeman's impact on Texas State sports
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor

Campus voter registration efforts increase ahead of midterm election

Ryan Claycamp, Senior News Reporter
January 31, 2024
Campus+voter+registration+efforts+increase+ahead+of+midterm+election
Meagan Walters

Feb. 5 is the deadline to register to vote in the March 5 primary elections, and student organizations are working on campus to register eligible voters.

Texas Rising TXST and College Democrats at Texas State began holding voter registration tables to increase student political engagement.

“A lot of times young people today [are] disappointed with politics,” Adriana Montoya, a member of Texas Rising and deputized voter registrar, said. “But, you see the effects of your vote in city council, county commissioner and state legislative races, so it’s really important for young people to realize how much power their vote has.”

According to Campus Vote Project, students who live in university resident halls can choose whether to vote in Hays County or the county in which their permanent address is located.

Students can register to vote through the Secretary of State website then mailing the application to their county election office, a printed application or by contacting their local voter registrar.

Jake Wildenstein, the political director of College Democrats at Texas State, said he registers students to vote to increase turnout and political engagement among college students.

“The most important part is getting people registered to vote,” Wildenstein said. “We have pretty low voter turnout nationwide, so [I do] whatever I can do to get that improved.”

According to the Secretary of State, about 18% of registered voters, voted in the 2022 primary elections, a statistic Montoya wants to change.

Primaries are elections in which voters cast their decision on which candidate gets their political party’s official nomination in the November general election. Sample ballots for the Hays County primaries are available on the county’s election webpage.

Primary elections in Texas are open, meaning voters can choose to vote on a ballot with either the Democratic or Republican candidates without being a registered member of the political party.

More information on how to register to vote can be found at Votetexas.gov.

Editor’s note: Clarity for registering to vote online has been added; one must mail their application to their county’s election office after filling it out online. 
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

Donate to The University Star