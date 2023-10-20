71°
Texas State revises 2023 Annual Security and Safety Report

Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor
October 20, 2023
Texas+State+students+walk+by+the+Arch%2C+Monday%2C+August+23%2C+2021%2C+at+the+UAC.
Star File Photo
Texas State students walk by the Arch, Monday, August 23, 2021, at the UAC.

Texas State revised the 2023 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report on Oct. 20 since the report’s original publication on Sept. 27.

Public property drug arrest count changed from 23 to 22 for 2022.

Texas State added one arson report to the 2022 fire statistics related to an incident at Sterry Hall.

For 2020, rapes on campus and in residential facilities changed from 12 to 13, on-campus robbery from zero to one, on-campus drug arrests from 127 to 128 and on-campus stalking from 16 to 17.

According to a Texas State email sent to students, faculty and staff on Oct. 20, revisions came after “further review of Texas State documents and reports received from local law enforcement agencies.”

“We are republishing the ASFSR to ensure all university community members and prospective students and employees have access to the most updated information,” the email said.

The Department of Education investigated Texas State for under reporting crime statistics from 2016 to 2018 in 2019. In 2019, Texas State changed the reporting process by creating the eFORCE system and hiring employees to review Clery numbers daily.

The 2023 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report covers crime statistic from 2020, 2021 and 2022. 
