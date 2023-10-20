Texas State triumphs 2-1 over Old Dominion

Sophomore midfielder Lily Erb scored the game-winning goal as Texas State soccer (8-5-3, 3-2-3 Sun Belt) defeated Old Dominion University (10-2-3, 5-2-1 Sun Belt) in the first-ever meeting between the two programs Thursday night at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

The Bobcats were looking for a win as they only picked up one out of their last six matches. Old Dominion entered the match sitting at the top of the Sun Belt eastern division and on a five-game streak.

Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman altered strategies before kickoff to prepare for this new opponent.

“We’ve played in different systems through the season, but we’ve faced different systems too, so we just made a shift in our defense, and it paid off,” Holeman said.

The first half was quiet as the first shot on goal came from Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior in the 12th minute, but Old Dominion junior goalkeeper Emily Bredek made the save.

Freshman goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper recorded two saves in the first half while Texas State took four attempts at the Monarch goal. Old Dominion senior midfielder Wimberly Wright created a breakaway chance for freshman midfielder Annabelle Fisher in the 42nd minute, but Draper saved the shot.

The second half brought nine shots for both teams, with Draper recording four more saves to bring her all-time collegiate record to 5-2-3.

The Bobcats took the lead in the 80th minute when sophomore midfielder Chloe Jones sent a cross into the box, which went off the foot of a Monarchs defender to put Texas State up 1-0.

The Monarchs responded quickly to the Bobcat goal, as in the 81st minute, a corner kick was headed in to equalize the game at 1-1.

However, the Bobcats weren’t finished. In the 86th minute, senior midfielder Mya Ulloa assisted Erb to score the game-winning lob shot that put the Bobcats up 2-1 and upset the Monarchs.

The Bobcats will look to build off the momentum established from the win when they go on the road to face the University of South Alabama (13-0-3).

Kickoff between Texas State and South Alabama is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22nd, at The Cage-Soccer Field in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.