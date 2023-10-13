91°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State head coach Steve Holeman with his daughter, freshman forward Anna Mae Holeman, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer brings together family ties
October 13, 2023
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) races down the field into the end zone, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State looks to keep conference championship hopes alive
October 13, 2023
The soft interview room has a couch and warm lights rather than the traditional table and chairs, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at San Marcos Police Department.
SMPD debuts soft interview room for victims
October 13, 2023
Letter to the Editor: Campus cannabis policy needs to be updated
Letter to the Editor: Campus cannabis policy needs to be updated
October 13, 2023
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates the victory over Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
"It doesn't get any lower": From Kilgore to Texas State
October 12, 2023
Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog
Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog
October 12, 2023

Texas State soccer brings together family ties

Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
October 13, 2023
Texas+State+head+coach+Steve+Holeman+with+his+daughter%2C+freshman+forward+Anna+Mae+Holeman%2C+Thursday%2C+Oct.+5%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.+
Meg Boles
Texas State head coach Steve Holeman with his daughter, freshman forward Anna Mae Holeman, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

In Spring 2023, coaching Texas State soccer became a bit more personal for head coach Steve Holeman.

Heading into the start of her collegiate career, Holeman’s daughter freshman forward Anna Mae Holeman had explored a few other schools, but the more she pursued Texas State the more connected she felt.

Through attending training camps hosted by Texas State, she became friends with players who were already on the team and became familiar with the program culture. Soon, she knew the Bobcat soccer program was the right choice for her.

Anna Mae committed to Texas State after finishing her high school career at Lumberton High School in Lumberton, Texas. This came just after her father concluded his first year as the second ever head coach of the Bobcat Soccer program.

“Texas State was definitely a good fit for me, I was looking into playing at Texas State before my dad was even offered the job,” Anna Mae said. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of athletes who don’t get the coaches they quite expected, so I felt pretty confident in knowing the coaches and staff ahead of time.”

Anna Mae said when coming to Texas State, she didn’t want to be placed under any stereotypes or experience any favoritism. Choosing this school was simply viable for her and her career, and having her family present to begin her collegiate and athletic career added a level of comfort.

“It’s [been] really great, I think that how [Coach Holeman] is as a dad and how he is as a coach definitely correlate,” Anna Mae said. “He’s not one to yell and he takes time to explain the tactical side of things- I really respect his coaching style and the experience he has.”

Anna Mae said she believes there is a distinction in her and her father’s relationship on and off the field. Coach Holeman said one of his many objectives as a coach is to treat her no differently than any other player, however, finding that balance comes with its own set of challenges.

“Sometimes I find myself being more demanding of her,” Coach Holeman said. “If she does something really well, I feel like if I compliment her in front of others it might feel like favoritism, [so] I have to balance it.”

Junior defender Lucy Hart said she alongside many other teammates have hardly noticed a shift in the team dynamic, due to the father daughter relationship.

“Honestly I don’t really notice that she’s his daughter on or off the field,” Hart said.

With the Sun Belt Conference spotlight, Anna Mae has had to deal with hate coming from outsiders, however, she found that focusing on ignoring the negativity allows herself to make the most of her somewhat unusual college experience.

While living on campus and utilizing her resources on and off the pitch, Anna Mae keeps herself occupied, and has earned herself a team role through her performance and dedication alone.

“[Receiving hate] happens,” Anna Mae said. “Just like anything, there’s always going to be people who don’t know the whole story. They’ve never seen me play or my dynamic, how hard I can work or what I can do.”

Anna Mae said she has no plans to step back from soccer. She had the opportunity to pursue track and field as well, but stuck with the ladder due to its team aspect and the effect playing soccer has on her mental health.

Since pairing up with her father and the Bobcat soccer program, her mantra has been to work as hard as she can while trusting that she’s in the right place this is what allows her to block out any mental obstacles.

“[What other people think] doesn’t really bother me because they don’t know my story,” Anna Mae said. “All they know is my name from a sheet of paper. I don’t hold any weight to what they say.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) races down the field into the end zone, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State looks to keep conference championship hopes alive
The soft interview room has a couch and warm lights rather than the traditional table and chairs, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at San Marcos Police Department.
SMPD debuts soft interview room for victims
Letter to the Editor: Campus cannabis policy needs to be updated
Letter to the Editor: Campus cannabis policy needs to be updated
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates the victory over Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
"It doesn't get any lower": From Kilgore to Texas State
Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog
Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Reading for fun can lead to success
More in soccer
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past a defender, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout 5-0 by ULM
Texas State sophomore forward Mady Soumare (9) looks for an open pass during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Foreign soccer transfers discover triumph abroad
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) attempts to pass the ball to a teammate against ULM, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Olivia Wright leads Bobcats to first win in four games
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) saves the ball from rolling out of bounds against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State comes up short against Georgia State
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) traps the ball and gains possession during the game against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Defensive showdown between Bobcats and Trojans ends in a draw
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) passes the ball to a teammate during the game against the Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Senior Spotlight: Star Midfielder Mya Ulloa
More in Sports
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State loses heartbreaking second match, splits series with Louisiana-Lafayette
Texas State freshman wide receiver Brandon Treggs (29) scores a touchdown, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State unable to overcome late-game miscues suffer first conference loss
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks first-ever win against Louisiana-Lafayette
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) celebrates victory over Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, Bobcat Stadium.
"Dirty Routes": The Legend of Joe Dirt
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) runs past Jackson State defenders, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State Won 77-34.
Texas State survives late scare from Southern Miss to claim first conference win
Texas State junior outside hitter Sophie Childs (9) practices her spikes pre-game, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Dukes overpower Texas State to sweep two-game series
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *