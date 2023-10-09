69°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past a defender, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout 5-0 by ULM
October 9, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State loses heartbreaking second match, splits series with Louisiana-Lafayette
October 8, 2023
Texas State freshman wide receiver Brandon Treggs (29) scores a touchdown, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State unable to overcome late-game miscues suffer first conference loss
October 8, 2023
The principal founder of the Indigenous Cultures Institute, Mario Garza, leads the color guard, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the 12th annual Sacred Springs Powwow at The Meadows Center.
Annual Sacred Springs Powwow to return to San Marcos and educate community
October 7, 2023
Texas State sophomore forward Mady Soumare (9) looks for an open pass during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Foreign soccer transfers discover triumph abroad
October 6, 2023
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) attempts to pass the ball to a teammate against ULM, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Olivia Wright leads Bobcats to first win in four games
October 6, 2023

Texas State shutout 5-0 by ULM

Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
October 9, 2023
Texas+State+junior+defender+Lucy+Hart+%283%29+dribbles+the+ball+past+a+defender%2C+Thursday%2C+Oct.+5%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.+
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past a defender, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State (7-5-2, 2-2-2 Sun Belt Conference) was shutout 5-0 by the University of Louisiana Monroe (8-2-4, 3-1-2 Sun Belt Conference) Sunday at Brown Stadium.

Entering the game, Texas State won six of its previous seven matches against ULM, including a win in last season’s matchup.

It was a defensive game as Texas State earned a collective 15 fouls, with the Warhawks trailing close behind with nine.

Freshman midfielder Victoria Meza earned the only shot on goal for the Bobcats in the 10th minute, but ULM junior goalkeeper Mickaela Leal was there to make the save.

The Warhawks found their first opportunity in the 23rd minute and snuck past Texas State freshman goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper to deposit their first goal.

Texas State struggled in the defending third as junior forward Zoe Junior conceded a controversial penalty in the 40th minute. After officials reviewed the play, the penalty was granted, allowing ULM to net their second goal.

Offensively, the Bobcats only threatened once with a single shot on goal. Draper kept hopes alive with a double save in the 51st minute but gave up another goal in the 55th minute.

ULM scored their fifth goal in the final minutes to cap off the 5-0 shutout.

“All credit goes to ULM. They were the better team today and are one of the best teams we’ve played all season,” Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman said. “They are extremely good in possession, and we tried to press them but weren’t successful. They broke us down in every component of the game. We had the effort, but it was not enough.”

Texas State will take this loss and move forward to its next game against James Madison University (6-2-5, 3-0-2 Sun Belt Conference).

Kickoff between Texas State and James Madison is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13th, at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on EPSN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State loses heartbreaking second match, splits series with Louisiana-Lafayette
Texas State freshman wide receiver Brandon Treggs (29) scores a touchdown, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State unable to overcome late-game miscues suffer first conference loss
Texas State sophomore forward Mady Soumare (9) looks for an open pass during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Foreign soccer transfers discover triumph abroad
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) attempts to pass the ball to a teammate against ULM, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Olivia Wright leads Bobcats to first win in four games
Two friends kick a ball around, Monday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Sewell Park in San Marcos.
SMTX moves forward with container ban at city parks
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor
More in soccer
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) saves the ball from rolling out of bounds against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State comes up short against Georgia State
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) traps the ball and gains possession during the game against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Defensive showdown between Bobcats and Trojans ends in a draw
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) passes the ball to a teammate during the game against the Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Senior Spotlight: Star Midfielder Mya Ulloa
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) dribbles the ball past a Louisiana-Lafayette defender during the game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State defeats Ragin’ Cajuns in Sun Belt Conference opener
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) looks for an open pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Holeman earns career win 300 as Bobcats shutout Texas Southern
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball during the game against Oklahoma State Thursday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State ends losing streak with 3-1 win over Houston Christian
More in Sports
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks first-ever win against Louisiana-Lafayette
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) celebrates victory over Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, Bobcat Stadium.
"Dirty Routes": The Legend of Joe Dirt
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) runs past Jackson State defenders, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State Won 77-34.
Texas State survives late scare from Southern Miss to claim first conference win
Texas State junior outside hitter Sophie Childs (9) practices her spikes pre-game, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Dukes overpower Texas State to sweep two-game series
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) spikes the ball over the net, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by James Madison to begin two-game series
Texas State fencing club president Tim Grimshaw duels a UTSA opponent, Oct. 23, 2021, at Belmont Hall in Austin, Texas.
Fencing club’s pride grows after COVID-19 recovery
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *