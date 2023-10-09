Texas State shutout 5-0 by ULM

Texas State (7-5-2, 2-2-2 Sun Belt Conference) was shutout 5-0 by the University of Louisiana Monroe (8-2-4, 3-1-2 Sun Belt Conference) Sunday at Brown Stadium.

Entering the game, Texas State won six of its previous seven matches against ULM, including a win in last season’s matchup.

It was a defensive game as Texas State earned a collective 15 fouls, with the Warhawks trailing close behind with nine.

Freshman midfielder Victoria Meza earned the only shot on goal for the Bobcats in the 10th minute, but ULM junior goalkeeper Mickaela Leal was there to make the save.

The Warhawks found their first opportunity in the 23rd minute and snuck past Texas State freshman goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper to deposit their first goal.

Texas State struggled in the defending third as junior forward Zoe Junior conceded a controversial penalty in the 40th minute. After officials reviewed the play, the penalty was granted, allowing ULM to net their second goal.

Offensively, the Bobcats only threatened once with a single shot on goal. Draper kept hopes alive with a double save in the 51st minute but gave up another goal in the 55th minute.

ULM scored their fifth goal in the final minutes to cap off the 5-0 shutout.

“All credit goes to ULM. They were the better team today and are one of the best teams we’ve played all season,” Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman said. “They are extremely good in possession, and we tried to press them but weren’t successful. They broke us down in every component of the game. We had the effort, but it was not enough.”

Texas State will take this loss and move forward to its next game against James Madison University (6-2-5, 3-0-2 Sun Belt Conference).

Kickoff between Texas State and James Madison is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13th, at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on EPSN+.