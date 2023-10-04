SMTX+approves+water+agreement+with+Kyle

In its Sept. 19 meeting, the San Marcos City Council approved an agreement which would allow the city of Kyle to temporary Edwards Aquifer water rights and authorizes the draw of 310 acre-feet of water from Edwards Aquifer.

During the meeting, Tyler Hjorth, San Marcos utilities director, said San Marcos’ water capacity is adequate to meet the city of Kyle’s request of 310 acre-feet of water without having a strain in San Marcos’ system. No further impact on the net effect of the aquifer or additional financial cost would occur.

“This is water they’re going to draw whether they borrow rights from us or find some other mechanism,” Hjorth said during the meeting. “It’s just a question of whether or not they come through the city of San Marcos to acquire those rights or find other means.”

Last year, Kyle requested 125 acre-feet of water and used up only 22% of the water agreed upon, Jerry Hendrix, assistant city manager of Kyle, said.

“We’re very appreciative to the city of San Marcos for working with us and we want to make sure that we’re good neighbors on how we use that water and not use more than we have to,” Hendrix said.

Under agreement, the city of Kyle would also be required to meet or exceed San Marcos water restrictions.

Since May 2022, Kyle has been experiencing a Stage 3 drought which has impacted their water supply consumption and caused tight water restrictions to be implemented.

The city of Kyle relies on Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District, Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority and Edwards Aquifer Authority for its water supply. Currently, the city gets 62% of its total water allotment between all three providers.

“When the water gets scarce, because of the lack of rain, and consumption goes up, our providers find themselves low in their supply of water,” Hendrix said. “[Suppliers] call for us to reduce our consumption so that they are able to persevere with what they have until it starts raining again.”

Last year, residents and businesses watering usage decreased from twice a week to once a week, giving them a total of three hours a week of watering usage. Earlier in the year, the water restrictions changed once again to every other week, Hendrix said.

“We lightened up a bit throughout the winter and spring, but as we got into the summer, we realized we’re in an even worse position in terms of water and our permits,” Hendrix said.

Amber Schmeits, assistant city manager for the city of Kyle, encourages the citizens of Kyle to continue to follow the current watering restrictions and that it all comes down to smart water consumption.

“Don’t waste water. Make sure if you’re watering your lawns, you are doing it in compliance with our restrictions, and keep an eye out for your neighbors to help educate them,” Schmeits said. “That way we all have access to water during this current time.”

The agreement is set to go up to the Kyle City Council at its Oct. 2 meeting and, if approved, would expire Dec. 31 of this year.