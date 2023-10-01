Texas State comes up short against Georgia State

The Georgia State Soccer Complex was packed with spectators on Friday night as Texas State (6-4-2, 1-1-2 Sun Belt Conference) took on Georgia State University (7-1-3, 3-0-0 Sun Belt Conference) in a conference showdown.

Despite eight shot attempts, the Bobcats had trouble finding the back of the net as they were unable to get past the strong Georgia State defense.

With 14 minutes remaining in the first half, Georgia State fifth-year forward Jimena Cabrero attempted a shot, but Texas State junior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman made the save to keep the Panthers off the board. Chrisman finished the game with four saves.

The game’s only goal came in the 69th minute from sophomore midfielder Seika Ikezoe to give Georgia State a 1-0 lead.

Texas State had an opportunity for an equalizing goal in the 83rd minute when junior defender Anna Dunch fired a long-distance shot attempt, but it sailed over the crossbar, allowing Georgia State to escape with a 1-0 victory.

“I thought it was a really good game for both teams,” Texas State head coach Steve Holeman said. “Georgia State is very good, and the action was end-to-end. At the end of the day, it came down to one player making a special play. We certainly created enough opportunities to get a positive result, but we have to be better in front of the goal.”

Texas State will attempt to bounce back from the loss against its next opponent, Coastal Carolina University (3-4-2, 1-1-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Kickoff between Texas State and Coastal Carolina is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.