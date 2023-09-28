Latest Stories
95°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates the victory against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State won 35-23.
Texas State aims to conquer the Sun Belt
September 28, 2023
Texas State offensive assistant coach Lindsey Scott Jr. embraces redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) during the Baylor game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
Lindsey Scott Jr.: Finding love for the game of football
September 28, 2023
Festival goers share a laugh before the Mermaid Promenade starts, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in San Marcos.
Mermaids dive into Mermaid Society’s annual festival
September 28, 2023
TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month
TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month
September 28, 2023
Rodrigo shares a powerful message in GUTS
Rodrigo shares a powerful message in "GUTS"
September 28, 2023
Texas State junior defensive end Ben Bell (33) runs out of the tunnel before the Jackson State game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Faith, leadership, and football for Ben Bell
September 27, 2023

TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month

Lucciana Choueiry, News Reporter
September 28, 2023
TXST%2C+San+Marcos+reflect+on+Suicide+Awareness+Month
Lucciana Choueiry

This article contains discussions of suicide and death. 

The Hays County Commissioners officially declared September as National Suicide Awareness Month on Sept. 5.

National Suicide Awareness Month seeks to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues and promote understanding and support for individuals who may be struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide. 

“This is a real-life issue that affects us all… at every level. We have many people that need mental health support nationwide and so this awareness to help people,” Judge Ruben Becerra said during the court’s session. 

In 2022, Texas witnessed the second-largest surge in the suicide mortality rate, which escalated by 56.9%, among individuals aged 20-24. 

“This lets us know that students need to be aware of resources right when they get to college…,” Parker said. “I really do think that [awareness] also needs to start in K through 12. If it’s not started then, it’s sometimes too late to wait till [the issue] gets here.”

These events aim to encourage compassion and foster dialogue by promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

“We encourage all residents to take time to understand mental health through education by actively participating in Mental Health First Aid Training, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training Suicide Prevention Training, Youth Awareness of Mental Health Training and other opportunities to increase education and awareness in Hays County,” the court proclamation said. 

Associate Dean of Students Terence Parker said National Suicide Awareness Month serves as a reminder that individuals are not alone in their struggles.

“Advocacy is about helping students become their own self-advocate,” Parker said. “In certain cultures you can’t ask for help. You figure it out even though you may be suffering mentally. We teach students how to find resources so the next time they can do it on their own.”

Shelby Galbraith, a psychology junior, said she struggled grappling with emotions during her formative years. She said she often felt isolated, but ultimately discovered comfort in the realization that seeking help is acceptable.

“One of the hardest things about going to therapy is showing up,” Galbraith said. “I feel as though it’s one of the biggest hurdles you could ever jump but when you do it’s the most beneficial feeling.”

The Counseling Center is another resource available to students who find themselves struggling during their college career. 

“The best thing that could be put in place when it comes to the Counseling Center is putting up fliers about it around campus, and not only in the month of September,” Galbraith said. “Raising awareness around campus could save someone’s life, beyond just the link at the end of the syllabus.” 

Parker said The Dean of Students Compassion Advocacy Resources and Education Center (DOS CARE) aspires to offer holistic care for students, encompassing their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. 

One of the resources provided through DOS CARE is Basic Needs Hub. Students can discover links to various services catering to their needs, such as housing security, food security and career resources. 

Another service DOS CARE Center usually offers is emergency funding assistance. If a student is grappling with the financial repercussions of an emergency, a staff member can provide guidance in pinpointing potential sources of emergency funds such as for rent and utilities. However, funding is exhausted for the remainder of fiscal year 2023.

“We helped a student who was schizophrenic and could not afford their medication because of some personal things going on,” Parker said. “We were able to help with that because they need the medication to function.”

Community Action Inc. of Central Texas’ objective is to facilitate the San Marcos mental health coalition, which it does in partnership with the city of San Marcos, Hays County, San Marcos Consolidated ISD and Texas State University. 

Cristal Lopez, Community Action Inc. of Central Texas youth services director, said that while September shines a spotlight on mental health, it remains crucial to sustain this awareness throughout the entire year.

“For us it’s the work of the coalition where we are able to address [mental health] on a regular basis… I have to create a space where people feel they can bring their concerns to me,” Lopez said. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in commissioners_court
Commissioners Court proclaims emergency preparedness month, awards contract
Commissioners Court proclaims emergency preparedness month, awards contract
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court announces Parks and Recreation Month, authorizes Veterans grant
commissioners court city council 7
Commissioners Court proclaims history preservation month, approves fire marshall funds
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioner's court recognizes the Burke Foundation, listens to public concerns
commissioners court city council 2
Commissioners Court approves needs of district attorney's office
A file photo of the Hays County Historic Courthouse. 
Commissioners Court declares National Influenza Vaccination Week, possible appointment of Ingalsbe to CAMPO
More in features
Rodrigo shares a powerful message in GUTS
Rodrigo shares a powerful message in "GUTS"
Texas State junior defensive end Ben Bell (33) runs out of the tunnel before the Jackson State game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Faith, leadership, and football for Ben Bell
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State reports 135% increase in rapes, 200% increase in hate crimes in 2023 Annual Security Fire and Safety Report
Student Leader for Texas Rising at TXST Adriana Montoya and Deputized Voter Registrar for Hays County Diann McCabe help students register to vote, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at HSI Community Day hosted in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.
Voter registration efforts ramp up before elections
New COVID-19 vaccine reaches pharmacies
New COVID-19 vaccine reaches pharmacies
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) traps the ball and gains possession during the game against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Defensive showdown between Bobcats and Trojans ends in a draw
More in hays-county
The front of Courtroom 7, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Hays County Government Center in San Marcos.
PDO aims to bring equity, justice to county
We Are Bloods bus that they use for mobile blood drives, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at McCoys Building Supply Corporate Office in San Marcos.
Central Texas responds to national blood shortage
A list of the lives lost during 9/11 is carried by a local firefighter during his walk for the annual stair climb, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Hays County first responders, community memorialize 9/11
Hill Country Studios to break ground this year
Hill Country Studios to break ground this year
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
River-goers play a game of volleyball standing up due to the low river levels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
San Marcos tightens drought restrictions
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *