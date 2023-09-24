Defensive showdown between Bobcats and Trojans ends in a draw

Senior forward Olivia Wright scored the Bobcats’ only goal as Texas State soccer (6-3-2, 1-0-2 Sun Belt Conference) tied 1-1 against Troy University (5-5-1, 0-2-1 Sun Belt Conference) Sunday afternoon at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

This game marked the Bobcats’ second draw in conference play, erasing their opportunity to create a two-year winning streak against the Trojans.

“[We are] very disappointed. I think that’s not a great tie,” Texas State head coach Steve Holeman said. “I thought we had really good possession. Unfortunately, we didn’t create a lot of clear chances.”

For Troy, Sunday’s contest was its first draw of the season and the end of its four-game losing streak.

Wright found the back of the net in the 20th minute after a set piece gave her a header opportunity. This goal brought her to the top of the Texas State goal column, where she is now tied with three teammates for the most made on the team.

According to Holeman, the Bobcats’ discipline let them down as they allowed Troy to equalize in the 74th minute.

“It’s unfortunate that we gave one away off that throw-in because we knew that was coming,” Holeman said. “We just got to be a little bit more disciplined.”

Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior found the back of the net in the 88th minute after a counter-attack, but the goal was taken off the board due to a controversial offsides call.

“If anything, it should have been a penalty kick, but that’s the way the game goes,” Holeman said. “Unfortunately, in this profession, sometimes you’re at the mercy of the officials, and it didn’t go our way.”

Texas State will pivot and face Georgia State University (6-1-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) in its next matchup.

Kickoff between Texas State and Georgia State is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at GSU Soccer Complex in Atlanta. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.