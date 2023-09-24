Latest Stories
78°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) traps the ball and gains possession during the game against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Defensive showdown between Bobcats and Trojans ends in a draw
September 24, 2023
Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) scores a touchdown against Nevada, Friday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats erase 17-point deficit to earn best start in a decade
September 24, 2023
Texas State sophomore outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) goes to hit the ball to a teammate during the game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Strahan Area.
Texas State starts 2-0 in conference after sweeping ULM
September 23, 2023
Texas State graduate student outsider hitter K.J. Johnson (17) warms up pre-game against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball transfers acclimate to new home at Texas State
September 22, 2023
Gabriella Thurow, an exploratory freshman, climbs up a rock wall, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at The Rec.
Climbing Club reaches new lengths for more members
September 22, 2023
Kebin Douglas Smith scoops out lye powder, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Douglas Smith Soap Company in San Marcos.
Couple’s hobby thrives into sudsy new beginning
September 22, 2023

Defensive showdown between Bobcats and Trojans ends in a draw

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
September 24, 2023
Texas+State+junior+defender+Lucy+Hart+%283%29+traps+the+ball+and+gains+possession+during+the+game+against+Troy%2C+Sunday%2C+Sept.+24%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) traps the ball and gains possession during the game against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Senior forward Olivia Wright scored the Bobcats’ only goal as Texas State soccer (6-3-2, 1-0-2 Sun Belt Conference) tied 1-1 against Troy University (5-5-1, 0-2-1 Sun Belt Conference) Sunday afternoon at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

This game marked the Bobcats’ second draw in conference play, erasing their opportunity to create a two-year winning streak against the Trojans.

“[We are] very disappointed. I think that’s not a great tie,” Texas State head coach Steve Holeman said. “I thought we had really good possession. Unfortunately, we didn’t create a lot of clear chances.”

For Troy, Sunday’s contest was its first draw of the season and the end of its four-game losing streak.

Wright found the back of the net in the 20th minute after a set piece gave her a header opportunity. This goal brought her to the top of the Texas State goal column, where she is now tied with three teammates for the most made on the team.

According to Holeman, the Bobcats’ discipline let them down as they allowed Troy to equalize in the 74th minute.

“It’s unfortunate that we gave one away off that throw-in because we knew that was coming,” Holeman said. “We just got to be a little bit more disciplined.”

Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior found the back of the net in the 88th minute after a counter-attack, but the goal was taken off the board due to a controversial offsides call.

“If anything, it should have been a penalty kick, but that’s the way the game goes,” Holeman said. “Unfortunately, in this profession, sometimes you’re at the mercy of the officials, and it didn’t go our way.”

Texas State will pivot and face Georgia State University (6-1-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) in its next matchup.

Kickoff between Texas State and Georgia State is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at GSU Soccer Complex in Atlanta. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) scores a touchdown against Nevada, Friday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats erase 17-point deficit to earn best start in a decade
Texas State sophomore outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) goes to hit the ball to a teammate during the game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Strahan Area.
Texas State starts 2-0 in conference after sweeping ULM
Texas State graduate student outsider hitter K.J. Johnson (17) warms up pre-game against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball transfers acclimate to new home at Texas State
Gabriella Thurow, an exploratory freshman, climbs up a rock wall, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at The Rec.
Climbing Club reaches new lengths for more members
Kebin Douglas Smith scoops out lye powder, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Douglas Smith Soap Company in San Marcos.
Couple’s hobby thrives into sudsy new beginning
The entry gates to phase one at The Village on Telluride, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in San Marcos.
SMPD investigating at least two unauthorized entries at off-campus complex
More in soccer
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) passes the ball to a teammate during the game against the Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Senior Spotlight: Star Midfielder Mya Ulloa
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) dribbles the ball past a Louisiana-Lafayette defender during the game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State defeats Ragin’ Cajuns in Sun Belt Conference opener
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) looks for an open pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Holeman earns career win 300 as Bobcats shutout Texas Southern
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball during the game against Oklahoma State Thursday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State ends losing streak with 3-1 win over Houston Christian
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball past a North Texas defender Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout by Oklahoma State for third straight loss
Texas State sophomore defender/forward Addison Peters (16) goes to trap the ball and gain possession against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer seeks to dominate season
More in Sports
Texas State freshman wide receiver Brandon Treggs (29) and senior punter Seamus OKelly (99) celebrate a touch down, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks to protect its house against Nevada
Texas State senior wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed (0) scores a touchdown against Jackson State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State offense shines in 77-34 blowout against Jackson State
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) argue a call, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by No. 20 Kansas to close out Jayhawk Classic
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State wins back-to-back games to begin Jayhawk Classic 2-0
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jason Gold Jr. pushes back against a training dummy, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State looks to bounce back in first home game of Kinne era
Texas State redshirt senior center Caleb Johnson prepares to snap the ball against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
“Good protein and carbs”: TXST offensive lineman diet
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *