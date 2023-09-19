Latest Stories
Senior Spotlight: Star Midfielder Mya Ulloa

Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
September 19, 2023
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) passes the ball to a teammate during the game against the Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

In spring of 2020, the Texas State soccer program welcomed someone who would become a vital component of the Bobcat’s center field and create a lasting effect on the program.

 Senior midfielder Mya Ulloa started her soccer career at 12 years old but knew she loved the game long before. 

 “I got into soccer when I was six or seven, and I grew up with it because both of my parents played while I was growing up,” Ulloa said. “I was always at the fields … I fell in love with the sport from just being around it.”

Before coming to Texas State, Ulloa played for three separate club teams throughout the Dallas/ Fort Worth area and said that experience gave her tremendous help to get where she is today.

When it came time to commit to a college during her senior year at Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth, Ulloa chose Texas State over schools like Central Arkansas and Houston Baptist. She said the choice was easy.

“[Texas State] had been talking to me since my sophomore year,” Ulloa said. “I’m such a family person, so being just far enough away from home without being too far made it perfect.”

Teammate and junior forward Zoe Junior said when she arrived at Texas State, Ulloa impacted the freshman class with her personality and leadership style.

“My first impression, as the freshman class, we were so nervous, but the sophomore class was so welcoming,” Junior said. “Mya especially had taken such a leadership role on-field, but off-field was and still is such a goofball.” 

Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman said Ulloa has a strong presence on the field, and her ability on the field adds to her character.

“She’s always been a hard worker…and is such a technical player, one of the most on our team,” Holeman said.

Within her time playing for Texas State, Ulloa has made four goals, one of which was a game-winner in the 2021 season. She also set the season high for assists during the 2021 season with five of her career eight. 

“She’s just a phenomenal person and a player who loves the game,” Holeman said. “She’s creative, crafty, fantastic on the ball, and has all kinds of ability.” 

Ulloa, an exercise sports science major with a focus in nutrition and coaching, said that she has found it challenging at times to balance practice, games, school, and extra work. However, she has found success in the classroom and earned multiple accolades.

Ulloa was named on the Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll from 2020-22, which requires a minimum GPA of 3.0. She was also named to the Texas State dean’s list in 2022, which requires a GPA of 3.5.

These accomplishments, paired with Ulloa’s interpersonal and athletic skills, have led her to impact many of her teammates. Junior said Ulloa has left an impact on her communication and skills as a player.

 “There’s so many role models on our team,” Junior said. “Mya is one of them that just stands out from day one for a lot of teammates.”

 Mya said that post-graduation, she hopes to combine her successes on the field and in the classroom and continue to spread her influence through the game. 

 “I’ve narrowed it to taking a fifth year playing at Texas State, playing professionally somewhere else or even becoming a coach,” Ulloa said.  
