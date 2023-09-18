Texas State defeats Ragin’ Cajuns in Sun Belt Conference opener

Texas State soccer (6-3-0) defeated the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (3-3-2) 3-0 in front of several Bobcat alums who gathered for the 25th anniversary of the program’s establishment Sunday afternoon at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

“[It was a] great game today. Louisiana is a much-improved team,” Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman said postgame. “[If] we walk out of here with a one-goal win, I would’ve been happy, but to score three and keep the clean sheet was just a great effort.”

The first half of the match tested the Texas State defense as the Ragin’ Cajuns earned the first two shots and three corner kicks.

It appeared sophomore forward Mady Soumare gave Texas State the lead late in the first half, but an offsides call negated the shot.

Texas State came out strong in the second half as junior forward Zoe Junior earned a shot that went off the post in the 48th minute. Soumare was there to score the rebound and give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

In the 56th minute, Soumare created space and shot; however, it hit the top of the woodwork. Junior found the rebound and scored her third goal of the season, putting the Bobcats up 2-0. Soumare was credited with her first assist of the season.

The Bobcats solidified their win with a final goal in the 77th minute from freshman forward Halle Garcia with assistance from sophomore midfielder Alexis Neal and senior midfielder Wimberly Wright.

Holeman said their recent victory over the Houston Cougars added to their hard-working mindset.

“It adds to [the team’s] confidence,” Holeman said. “Coming off that win against an incredible team in Houston, we’re playing really well on both sides of the ball.”

The Bobcats will attempt to go 2-0 in conference play when they face Arkansas State on the road later this week.

Kickoff between Texas State and Arkansas State is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.