Latest Stories
84°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) dribbles the ball past a Louisiana-Lafayette defender during the game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State defeats Ragin’ Cajuns in Sun Belt Conference opener
September 18, 2023
Stephanie Tijerina talks to a customer about her company Besitos Chamoy, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at HSI Community Day hosted in the LBJ Student Center.
TXST celebrates culture with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month
September 18, 2023
Illustration by Sarah Manning
San Marcos needs a new center of LGBTQ+ culture
September 17, 2023
Business management junior, Bailey Stewart checking dishes, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Grins Restaurant.
Sharing smiles at Grins: Customers reflect on San Marcos' long-time staple
September 17, 2023
Texas State senior wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed (0) scores a touchdown against Jackson State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State offense shines in 77-34 blowout against Jackson State
September 17, 2023
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) argue a call, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by No. 20 Kansas to close out Jayhawk Classic
September 17, 2023

Texas State defeats Ragin’ Cajuns in Sun Belt Conference opener

Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
September 18, 2023
Texas+State+junior+forward+Zoe+Junior+%2823%29+dribbles+the+ball+past+a+Louisiana-Lafayette+defender+during+the+game%2C+Sunday%2C+Sept.+17%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) dribbles the ball past a Louisiana-Lafayette defender during the game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State soccer (6-3-0) defeated the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (3-3-2) 3-0 in front of several Bobcat alums who gathered for the 25th anniversary of the program’s establishment Sunday afternoon at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

“[It was a] great game today. Louisiana is a much-improved team,” Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman said postgame. “[If] we walk out of here with a one-goal win, I would’ve been happy, but to score three and keep the clean sheet was just a great effort.”

The first half of the match tested the Texas State defense as the Ragin’ Cajuns earned the first two shots and three corner kicks.

It appeared sophomore forward Mady Soumare gave Texas State the lead late in the first half, but an offsides call negated the shot.

Texas State came out strong in the second half as junior forward Zoe Junior earned a shot that went off the post in the 48th minute. Soumare was there to score the rebound and give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

In the 56th minute, Soumare created space and shot; however, it hit the top of the woodwork. Junior found the rebound and scored her third goal of the season, putting the Bobcats up 2-0. Soumare was credited with her first assist of the season.

The Bobcats solidified their win with a final goal in the 77th minute from freshman forward Halle Garcia with assistance from sophomore midfielder Alexis Neal and senior midfielder Wimberly Wright.

Holeman said their recent victory over the Houston Cougars added to their hard-working mindset.

“It adds to [the team’s] confidence,” Holeman said. “Coming off that win against an incredible team in Houston, we’re playing really well on both sides of the ball.”

The Bobcats will attempt to go 2-0 in conference play when they face Arkansas State on the road later this week.

Kickoff between Texas State and Arkansas State is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Stephanie Tijerina talks to a customer about her company Besitos Chamoy, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at HSI Community Day hosted in the LBJ Student Center.
TXST celebrates culture with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month
Illustration by Sarah Manning
San Marcos needs a new center of LGBTQ+ culture
Business management junior, Bailey Stewart checking dishes, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Grins Restaurant.
Sharing smiles at Grins: Customers reflect on San Marcos' long-time staple
Texas State senior wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed (0) scores a touchdown against Jackson State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State offense shines in 77-34 blowout against Jackson State
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) argue a call, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by No. 20 Kansas to close out Jayhawk Classic
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State wins back-to-back games to begin Jayhawk Classic 2-0
More in soccer
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) looks for an open pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Holeman earns career win 300 as Bobcats shutout Texas Southern
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball during the game against Oklahoma State Thursday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State ends losing streak with 3-1 win over Houston Christian
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball past a North Texas defender Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout by Oklahoma State for third straight loss
Texas State sophomore defender/forward Addison Peters (16) goes to trap the ball and gain possession against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer seeks to dominate season
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past midfield during the game against North Texas at Bobcat Soccer Complex Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Texas State drops first road game of 2023 season
Texas State senior forward Olivia Wright (20) dribbles the ball past North Texas defenders at Bobcat Soccer Complex, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Texas State suffers first defeat of season against North Texas
More in Sports
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jason Gold Jr. pushes back against a training dummy, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State looks to bounce back in first home game of Kinne era
Texas State redshirt senior center Caleb Johnson prepares to snap the ball against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
“Good protein and carbs”: TXST offensive lineman diet
Texas State redshirt junior running back Calvin Hill (11) carries the ball against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
Texas State running backs remain confident in the wake of Pare’s injury
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) stiff arms a UTSA defender, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Alamodome.
Roadrunners hold off Bobcats to give Kinne his first loss at Texas State
The Texas State volleyball team gathers together after a point against UTSA, Saturday, Aug. 19. 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State suffers back-to-back losses to open Bobcat Classic
Texas State senior wide receiver Julian Ortega-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks first 2-0 start in a decade against I-35 rival UTSA
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *