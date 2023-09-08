Latest Stories
Holeman earns career win 300 as Bobcats shutout Texas Southern

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
September 8, 2023
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) looks for an open pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Graduate forward Bailey Peschel scored in the opening minute, and several Bobcats found their first goals of the season as Texas State (4-3-0) shutout Texas Southern University (0-7-0) 4-0 for a second consecutive win Thursday night at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

The win marks number 300 for head coach Steve Holeman, a feat he greatly appreciates.

“It feels great,” Holeman said postgame. “I couldn’t ask to celebrate this with anyone else [than] with this team.”

Peschel scored in the 37th minute of the match to put Texas State on top 1-0 while becoming the 10th different Bobcat to score a goal this season.

“I really just think our pressure was creating a lot of opportunities and just working together as a team,” Peschel said. “I’m really excited to see where this season takes us.”

Texas State continued to press when junior midfielder and 2022 leading goal-scorer Madi Goss found her first goal of the season in the 37th minute. Sophomore forward Mady Soumare and freshman forward Halle Garcia also each scored to extend the deficit in the second half.

Entering this game, Texas State was forced into more total saves than its opponents this season, accumulating 25 compared to opponents’ 21. Going against that trend tonight, the Bobcats forced Texas Southern into making eight saves compared to their one.

“I think we’re just starting to come together, finishing our opportunities,” Holeman said. “In the previous games, we were creating chances we just weren’t finishing, so it’s nice to convert.”

Texas State outshot the Lady Tigers 25-2, with 11 of those shots on target, boosting its overall shots-on-target percentage from .407 to .425.

Defensively, the Bobcats allowed zero corners and only one shot in each half, which kept their offense active. Junior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman kept the sheet clean and was credited with her 14th collegiate win. Holeman said team chemistry is strong and that he is happy with the result.

“[We] got four goals and then kept a clean sheet,” Holeman said. “So, it was a complete game for us.”

The Bobcats will now look forward to traveling down I-10 to face the University of Houston (6-0-1).

Kickoff between Texas State and Houston is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Carl Lewis International Complex in Houston. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
