Texas State shutout by Oklahoma State for third straight loss

Early season struggles continued for Texas State soccer (2-3) after being defeated 3-0 by Oklahoma State University (4-1) for a third consecutive loss at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State started the game strong with a good look at the goal in the fifth minute from sophomore midfielder Chloe Jones, but the shot strayed wide left. Oklahoma State responded by scoring in the 13th minute when junior forward Hannah Chance netted one to give the Cowgirls a 1-0 lead.

Oklahoma State extended its lead to 2-0 in the 23rd minute when sophomore defender Ellie Geoffroy found a shot inside the box. The Cowgirls continued to attack and kept Texas State on the defensive side of the field, extending their lead once again in the 24th minute after a goal off a penalty kick made the score 3-0.

Texas State saw another opportunity in the 29th minute but narrowly missed over the crossbar. Offensively, Texas State lacked accuracy throughout the first half, tallying just two shots on goal compared to Oklahoma State’s five.

“We definitely created some chances,” head coach Steve Holeman said postgame. “We had some scrambles in the box. We had an open opportunity in the first couple minutes off a corner kick and just weren’t able to convert.”

Defensively, Texas State junior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman had a great outing, posting six saves in 80 minutes.

“You certainly can’t blame any of those goals on her. She did her job, which was to make the save she was supposed to,” Holeman said. “She was solid in the air, controlled her back line, and I thought she had a really good game.”

According to Holeman, despite being shut out, Texas State values these games as they are what prepares the team for conference play.

The Bobcats will attempt to end their losing streak against Houston Christian University (1-2).

The game between Texas State and Houston Christian is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Sorrels Field in Houston.