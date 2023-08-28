Texas State drops first road game of 2023 season

Texas State soccer (2-2) was narrowly defeated 1-0 by UTSA (3-1) Sunday night at the Park West Athletic Complex in San Antonio, Texas.

Both teams entered the game looking to bounce back from their first losses of the 2023 season.

“We knew it’d be a close game,” Texas State head coach Steve Holeman said postgame. “We’ve played them a couple of times in the offseason and it’s been close.”

Zero shots were allowed in the first 20 minutes as defense dominated for both teams early on.

UTSA fired first in the 21st minute when freshman defender Sophie Morrin scored on a rebounded corner to give the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead.

“We said before the game that it’s probably going to come down to a set piece and sure enough, they finished off a corner,” Holeman said. “We had our chances on set pieces but couldn’t convert and that was the difference.”

Both teams showcased their best offensive abilities in the first half with long-range shots and aggressive physicality. Altogether, Texas State fought passionately and matched the Roadrunners with two shot attempts but still trailed heading into halftime.

Tensions carried over into the second half as the two defenses remained dominant. UTSA threatened to extend its lead with another shot on goal in the 53rd minute, but Texas State junior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman made her second save of the game.

Texas State turned the burner up late in the half by adding seven more shots to its side of the scorecard, but in the end, could not find the back of the net.

The Bobcats will look to end their two-game losing streak against Oklahoma State University.

Kickoff between Texas State and Oklahoma State is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at Bobcat Soccer Complex in San Marcos.