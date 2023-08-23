Latest Stories
Corrales named to 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award watchlist

James Horton, Sports Contributor
August 23, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) catches a ball during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales was named to the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Award preseason watchlist on Tuesday, announced by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) and the Associated Press (AP) and Fiesta Bowl.

Since 2018, college football has given the award to a player from any level of collegiate football for overcoming injury, illness, or other difficult circumstances. Corrales was named to this year’s watchlist after bouncing back from an injury-ridden 2022 season at SMU, and 2021 season at North Carolina.

The Georgetown native transferred to Texas State during the summer as a part of G.J. Kinne’s 55-man recruiting class. Dating back to his freshman season in 2017 at North Carolina Corrales has appeared in a total of 38 games, making 86 catches for 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Over the course of his six-year career, he has only played one full season which was his junior year at North Carolina. During that season Corrales hauled in 40 catches for 575 yards and six touchdowns.

The well-traveled veteran is poised to be a key piece at the wide receiver position in G.J. Kinne’s high-speed offense if he is able to stay on the field.

Corrales is among the 100 players named to the preseason watchlist. At the end of the season, three of them will be awarded based on a vote by college football writers, editors, and sports information directors. The winner of the award will be announced at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 in Glendale, Arizona.
