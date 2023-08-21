Latest Stories
Texas State midfielder junior Madi Goss (5) dribbles the ball past the opponent in the game against the Central Arkansas defense at Bobcat Soccer Complex Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Texas State dominates Central Arkansas to begin season 2-0
August 21, 2023
Texas State dominates Central Arkansas to begin season 2-0

Brendan Fielding, Sports Reporter
August 21, 2023
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State midfielder junior Madi Goss (5) dribbles the ball past the opponent in the game against the Central Arkansas defense at Bobcat Soccer Complex Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

Texas State Soccer (2-0) faced the University of Central Arkansas (0-2) Sunday evening in a one-sided matchup that resulted 5-1 in the Bobcats’ favor.

Texas State opened up the scoring quickly in the first half when junior defender Lucy Hart assisted senior forward Olivia Wright to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead. Texas State added to its lead late in the first half when sophomore midfielder Alexis Neal hammered one into the back of the net from outside the box to make the score two-nil.

Texas State completely dominated the scorecard in the first half of the competition, charting a total of four corners and nine shots with five on goal, including a goal disallowed in the 34th minute due to offside. Notably, Central Arkansas tallied just one shot and was forced to make three saves.

Texas State continued its domination in the second half when freshman midfielder Victoria Meza buried one in the net during a scramble in the box. The Bobcats continued to assert themselves shortly after when graduate forward Bailey Peschel delivered a cross to junior forward Zoe Junior for a goal to make the scoreline 4-0.

Central Arkansas threatened in the 61st minute with a free-kick opportunity just outside the 18-yard box, but the chance missed wide. The Bears continued to pursue the back of the net and ultimately scored in the 70th minute, assisted by a long ball into the box to make the score 4-1.

In the game’s closing minutes, Texas State commandingly put the nail in the coffin for the Bears as freshman forward Halle Garcia netted one from point blank to make the final score 5-1.

Overall, Texas State dominated Central Arkansas with their high intensity in this matchup. They accumulated 22 shots compared to Central Arkansas’ seven and were defensively clean enough to only force their keeper into one save.

The Bobcats will next face the University of North Texas as they attempt to start the season 3-0.

Kickoff between Texas State and North Texas is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at Bobcat Soccer Complex in San Marcos. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+
