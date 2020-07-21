Candidate filing period opens for November election

The City of San Marcos opened applications for candidates seeking a place on the ballot in the November general and special elections.

Positions to be filled in November include Mayor, Council Member Place 3, Council Member Place 4 and Council Member Place 5 in a special election to fill a vacancy after Jocabed Marquez resigned from the position. Currently, these positions are held by Jane Hughson, Ed Mihalkanin and Mark Rockeymoore, respectively.

Applicants must submit candidate packets, which include the general application, financial disclosure information and commitments to adhere to ethical obligations. Packets are available online, or to schedule a time to pick up a paper copy of the packet, email [email protected] The final date to file for a place on the ballot for the general elections is Aug. 17 and the final date to file for the Council Member Place 5 special election ballot is Aug. 20.

Early voting will take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 3. Candidates who have submitted candidate packets will be listed under the headline of the public office sought on the city’s election page.

