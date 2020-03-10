Council Member Jocabed Marquez to resign from city council

Place 5 City Council Member Dr. Jocabed “Joca” Marquez submitted a resignation letter to the city clerk March 9. Marquez was elected to her position December 2018 for a three-year term.

The resignation letter states Marquez’s resignation is due to new employment plans requiring her to move residences outside of San Marcos. Marquez also said she wishes to prioritize her daughter’s emotional well-being.

In the resignation letter, Marquez stated: “Depending on my availability, I may elect to continue performing the duties of my office as a council member between today’s date and the canvassing of the votes for the May 2 special election.”

The City of San Marcos released a press release stating: “The City is coordinating details to fill the vacancy resulting from the resignation and will provide election information once it has been finalized. Per the Texas Constitution, a resigning council member continues to hold over in office until a successor is elected and sworn in.”

Since Marquez’s resignation will create a vacancy on the council, a special election will be held May 2, 2020, to elect a new member.

Marquez resigned before her ethics trial scheduled for April 8 due to a formal complaint filed against her. The complaint claiming wrongful bias was in response to a tweet she posted about affordable housing developers in San Marcos. It is currently unknown whether or not the trial will proceed after Marquez’s resignation.

Gallery | 2 Photos Council Member Jocabed “Joca” Marquez’s resignation letter, sent March 9, 2020. 1/2

The University Star will continue to update this story as details develop.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 199 times, 297 visits today