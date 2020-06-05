(Photo Gallery) San Marcans rally at courthouse for Black Lives Matter
June 5, 2020
From toddlers to adults, members of the community gathered at the Hays County Historic Courthouse in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as LGBTQ+ Lives Matter.
The peaceful protest, organized by Erika Klodnicki, was advertised through a Facebook event with over 200 responses. The rally began at 6 p.m. with words from Klodnicki and other members of the community who wished to speak.
Some attendees proceeded to march around the courthouse in an attempt to stay safe from the busy streets; others marched down Hopkins Street and later returned to the courthouse to finish the protest. The event concluded with everyone in attendance kneeling with their fists in the air during a moment of silence.
