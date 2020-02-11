(Photo Gallery) Student Government Presidential Debate

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Student Government presidential and vice-presidential candidates addressed the Texas State student body in the presidential debate forum Monday in the LBJ Teaching Theater.

The event began with presidential candidates Catching Valentinis-Dee and Cody DeSalvo fielding questions from student media representatives and debate moderators Juan Garcia and Andrew Zimmel.

Debate topics included sexual assault on campus, increasing campus safety, Bobcat Bobbie transportation, tuition prices, Greek life and more.

After the presidential portion of the debate, vice-presidential candidates Andrew Florence and Eddy Camargo received the opportunity to discuss similar subjects.

The event then concluded with questions from audience members.

