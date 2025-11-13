70° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

San Marcos police identify Halloween weekend shooting suspects, make one arrest

Blake Leschber, Editor-in-Chief
November 13, 2025
Blake Leschber
San Marcos police tape off Hopkins Street after the downtown shooting, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at The Square. The shooting left one dead and two injured and police are looking for the suspect.

SMPD identified one suspect in the downtown Nov. 1 shooting and identified one suspect and arrested one for the Nov. 2 Post Road shooting

According to San Marcos Communications, SMPD identified 24-year-old Patrick Dave Anderson as the suspect in the Nov. 1 downtown shooting near Kissing Alley. He moved to San Marcos from Arizona in October. 

Anderson has not been arrested and is believed to have left San Marcos. The U.S. Marshals Service is assisting in locating Anderson. 

Investigators determined that two groups passed on the sidewalk on Hopkins Street the night of Nov. 1 when an argument broke out and Anderson fired multiple shots. Those shots injured two people and killed 19-year-old Ronnie Hernandez Jr. Initially, police were seeking two suspects, but the second individual was identified and is cooperating with the investigation. 

Additionally, San Marcos Police made one arrest and are searching for a second suspect connected to the Nov. 2 Outpost Apartments at Post Road shooting. Investigators determined that a fight had happened near the pool area that led to gunfire. 

John Anthony “Chucky” Contreras, 17 years old of Kyle, is wanted for Attempted Capital Murder of Multiple Persons. A second suspect, 17-year-old D’antrae Houston, was arrested on Nov. 6 in Lockhart for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, according to San Marcos Communications. Russell Wilde, public safety communications specialist for the city of San Marcos, told The Star that Houston was detained in Lockhart by Lockhart police where SMPD met with him there and transported him to Hays County Jail.

Anyone with information on Anderson or Contreras’ location should call SMPD at 512-753-2108 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.

Courtesy of San Marcos Communications
Courtesy of San Marcos Communications
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Breaking
The Office of Equity and Inclusion is located at the JC Kellam Administration Building near Moon Street and Sessom Drive. The office manages Title IX programs as well as claims and investigations regarding sexual misconduct and discrimination.
Burglary reported in J.C. Kellam
Vote
Live 2025 General Election Updates
San Marcos police blocked off Hopkins Street with tape while investigating the shooting, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at The Square. The shooting was one of three that occurred that night and it left one person dead.
San Marcos police, witnesses discuss weekend shootings
Officers put up crime scene tape to deter pedestrians from entering the crime scene after the Hopkins Street shooting, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at The Square. The shooting left one dead and two injured.
A timeline of last night's shootings in San Marcos
police lights
Second shooting occurs on Post Road
Police lights illuminate the John Coffee Hays statue after three people were shot at The Square, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at the Hays County Courthouse. The shooting killed one person and injured two.
Three people shot at The Square
More in Features
Junior midfielder Annabelle Fisher (28) and junior forward Constance Agyemang (17) pose with the "W" hand sign following a match against Southern Miss. Saturday, Oct. 18, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. TXST won 6-1.
Bobcats and Bears set for high stakes rematch in Women's College Cup
Federal funding cuts impact library databases, research
Federal funding cuts impact library databases, research
Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks for a Turning Point U.S.A event, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at the LBJ Student Center.
Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at Turning Point USA event
"Leads" director Bryan Poyser (left) and his daughter Hazel Poyser (center) pose with the film's poster at its premiere, Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the 32rd annual Austin Film Festival.
Texas State captures spotlight at Austin Film Festival
River, a 2-year-old terrier pit bull mix, is available for adoption, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in the San Marcos Animal Shelter. River is described as a sweet and gentle dog, he is crate-trained, potty-trained and can walk well on a leash.
San Marcos animal shelter seeks community aid to combat overcrowding
Texas State's women's soccer team jumps into Sewell to celebrate winning the Sun Belt Conference, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 in San Marcos.
Bobcats win first title since 2011, look ahead to NCAA tournament
More in In brief
City Council Place 2 candidates head to run-off elections
City Council Place 2 candidates head to run-off elections
Matthew Mendoza reelected to San Marcos City Council Place 1
Matthew Mendoza reelected to San Marcos City Council Place 1
Hundreds attend the No Kings protest in San Marcos on E Hopkins Street and North LBJ Drive in San Marcos, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. The protest ran in tandem with thousands of other No Kings protests across the world.
Community members come together for No Kings Protest
Student Government President Abby Myers (left), UPD Alternative Programs Coordinator Cat Hoyt (center) and Executive Director of Facilities Brain McKay (right) speak about the Safety Walk at the LBJ Mall on Tuesday, Oct. 14.
Texas State hosts 3rd annual Safety Walk
Texas State University sign.&#160;
TSUS orders course audits after statewide crackdown on LGBTQ+ courses
University Star logo
Texas State to reinstate fired history professor after judge grants temporary restraining order
Donate to The University Star