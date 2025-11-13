San Marcos police identify Halloween weekend shooting suspects, make one arrest

Blake Leschber San Marcos police tape off Hopkins Street after the downtown shooting, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at The Square. The shooting left one dead and two injured and police are looking for the suspect.

SMPD identified one suspect in the downtown Nov. 1 shooting and identified one suspect and arrested one for the Nov. 2 Post Road shooting.

According to San Marcos Communications, SMPD identified 24-year-old Patrick Dave Anderson as the suspect in the Nov. 1 downtown shooting near Kissing Alley. He moved to San Marcos from Arizona in October.

Anderson has not been arrested and is believed to have left San Marcos. The U.S. Marshals Service is assisting in locating Anderson.

Investigators determined that two groups passed on the sidewalk on Hopkins Street the night of Nov. 1 when an argument broke out and Anderson fired multiple shots. Those shots injured two people and killed 19-year-old Ronnie Hernandez Jr. Initially, police were seeking two suspects, but the second individual was identified and is cooperating with the investigation.

Additionally, San Marcos Police made one arrest and are searching for a second suspect connected to the Nov. 2 Outpost Apartments at Post Road shooting. Investigators determined that a fight had happened near the pool area that led to gunfire.

John Anthony “Chucky” Contreras, 17 years old of Kyle, is wanted for Attempted Capital Murder of Multiple Persons. A second suspect, 17-year-old D’antrae Houston, was arrested on Nov. 6 in Lockhart for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, according to San Marcos Communications. Russell Wilde, public safety communications specialist for the city of San Marcos, told The Star that Houston was detained in Lockhart by Lockhart police where SMPD met with him there and transported him to Hays County Jail.

Anyone with information on Anderson or Contreras’ location should call SMPD at 512-753-2108 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.