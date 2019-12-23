(Video) Memorable Video Moments of 2019

As 2019 comes to an end, we take a look back at all of the year’s memorable moments from Star Rundown, Quad Talk and From the Prez.

Video by Jaden Edison.

For more content, please visit our website at www.universitystar.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @universitystar.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 15 times, 18 visits today