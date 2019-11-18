City council swears in new members

Lisa Prewitt was awarded for her six years of service on city council Nov. 18.

San Marcos City Council swore in two members and voted on new mayor pro tem and deputy mayor pro tem.

Maxfield Baker, who garnered 50.43% of the votes and won the open seat narrowly over Mark Gleason, was officially inducted into the City Council Place 1 seat. After reciting the oath of office, Baker said that he will is excited to get to work for the entirety of the community, including those that may not have voted for him.

“Elections have this odd fact about them that you don’t get elected by everybody; you only get elected by most of them,” Baker said. “We still serve every single member of the community, and I truly—in my heart—know that I am going to be here for you no matter if you voted for me or not.”

Saul Gonzales was reelected to San Marcos City Council Place 2 with 59.58% of the vote, fending off opponents Lisa Marie Coppoletta and Devin Barrett.

Gonzales said that he is excited to apply what he has learned in his part term to the next three years.

“I am honored to serve (the community) another three years. I am looking forward to it, and I have learned so much,” Gonzalez said. “I am going to be a better council member than before.”

Lisa Prewitt, who served was formerly serving in City Council Place 1 and as mayor pro tem, was awarded for her six years of service on the council. She has voiced interest in running for Hays County Precinct 3 commissioner in 2020, continuing her career in public service.

The city council, now with the newly sworn-in members, voted to fill the open mayor pro tem and deputy pro tem positions.

Place 3 Council Member Ed Mihalkanin was unanimously selected for mayor pro tem and Place 4 Council Member Mark Rockeymoore was unanimously selected for deputy mayor pro tem.

San Marcos City Council meets every first and third of each month at 6 p.m. To access the agenda, go to the Agenda Center on the San Marcos website.

