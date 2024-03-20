City Council considers low-income housing application, hears calls for ceasefire in Gaza

At the March 19 San Marcos City Council meeting, council members discussed the application of low-income housing in San Marcos. This is a multifamily housing project that is within the Housing Tax Credit program which helps provide affordable housing.

The proposal includes building 15 multifamily buildings with a mix of one to three-bedroom housing. Several San Marcos citizens said that this housing would be beneficial to students and create an easier and more accessible housing process.

While this was claimed to be beneficial, citizens brought up their concerns about the location of the site, including floods and historical integrity.

A few council members were pleased with the development of this project, including Mayor Jane Hughson.

“This is going to be really good and in a really good location,” Hughson said. “I am happy to vote yes on this.”

Along with the mayor, Councilmember Matthew Mendoza expressed his gratitude for this project.

“I’m grateful to actually have affordable housing on this side of town,” Mendoza said. “Thank you, that area, I feel, just needs something like that.”

The council members will vote on this matter at their next meeting on April 2.

In addition, four members of the San Marcos community called council members to pass a ceasefire resolution in Gaza during the citizen comment.

While asking for reasoning, each speakers acknowledged that they were asking for help from the local government in order to gain attention from the national government. The speakers brought the ceasefire resolution to local government to explain there is power in numbers. The idea was for the city council to join the other U.S. cities who have passed this resolution to bring the national government more attention to the cause.

Leanne Staff, a San Marcos resident, called for the ceasefire.

“In the face of such devastation it is imperative that our local community stands for peace and humanity,” Staff said. “I urge the city council to prioritize the passing of a ceasefire resolution.”