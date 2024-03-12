66° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
commissioners court city council 7
Commissioners Court proclaims county a StormReady Community, renews vendors on courthouse lawn
March 12, 2024
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) prepares to score a goal during the game against, Troy Friday, March. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's season ends in hard-fought loss in semifinal round of conference tournament
March 11, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) steps up to the plate during the game against Sam Houston State, Sunday, March. 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bearkats sweep Texas State on home turf in weekend series
March 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore forward Davion Sykes (4) runs the ball down the court during the game against Troy, Friday, March, 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State knocks off third-seed Troy to continue conference tournament run
March 10, 2024
The MakerSpace was closed until the week of March 4. It was closed off with red caution tape, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 in Alkek Library.
Alkek MakerSpace and Print Shop reopen after fire-related water damage
March 9, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State sweeps doubleheader to clinch series against Penn State
March 9, 2024

Commissioners Court proclaims county a StormReady Community, renews vendors on courthouse lawn

Eleanor Munoz, News Contributor
March 12, 2024
commissioners+court+city+council+7
Star file photo

During its March 12 meeting, Hays County Commissioners Court adopted a proclamation recognizing Hays County as a StormReady Community and approved events involving commercial vendors on the courthouse lawn.

According to the proclamation, Hays County was recognized by The National Weather Service for having taken steps to prepare for any weather incidents

“The Hays County Office of Emergency Services accepts the designation of StormReady Community, publicly demonstrating a commitment to strengthen our local public safety program,” the proclamation said.

According to Paul Yura, the warning coordination meteorologist of the National Weather Service Office in New Braunfels, a StormReady Community is a way to recognize communities that go above and beyond when it comes to weather preparedness.

“The outreaches that we participate together in is what brings the community together, especially being prepared for those weather events,” Yura said.

Constant communication and conference calls between the National Weather Service, Mike Jones, the emergency management coordinator of Hays County and the Office of Emergency Services, helped Hays County stay prepared and ready to handle weather events according to Yura.

Furthermore, the court renewed commercial vendors to be able to set up on the courthouse lawn once again for San Marcos Main Street Program 2024 events.

The San Marcos Main Street Program has already hosted a variety of events involving vendors for the past five years on the courthouse property.

“I think it’s wonderful that we are working together to create this heart of our downtown to be constantly in motion and interacted with and utilized,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said.

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets on select Tuesdays at 9 a.m. each month. For more information visit its website.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in commissioners_court
commissioners court city council
Commissioners Court proclaims Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, presents employee service awards
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court adopts a National Crime Stopper month proclamation, discusses amending human resources policy
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court approves election agreement, discusses Kyle tax reinvestment
Commissioners Court does not approve court reporter salary increase, discusses food insecurity
Commissioners Court does not approve court reporter salary increase, discusses food insecurity
commissioners court city council 7
Commissioners Court announces Operation Green Light, proclaims mediation awareness month
TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month
TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month
More in hays-county
I-35 construction to never conclude in Central Texas
I-35 construction to "never conclude" in Central Texas
logo
Here's what Hays County residents voted for in the 2024 Joint Primary Elections
UPD, county sheriff to implement Rape Aggression Defense classes for students and county residents
UPD, county sheriff to implement Rape Aggression Defense classes for students and county residents
story Capes (left) organizes food alongside his coworker Francisco Chico Macedo (right), Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 inside Hays County Food Bank.
Hays County Food Bank move to impact students, locals
logo
Hays County Joint Primary Elections 2024 voting guide
logo
A look at candidates for Hays County Sheriff
More in News
The MakerSpace was closed until the week of March 4. It was closed off with red caution tape, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 in Alkek Library.
Alkek MakerSpace and Print Shop reopen after fire-related water damage
Lecturer Nick Lawson analyzes text from a play, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
New series to give improved titles to nontenured faculty
A file photo of the San Marcos City Council meeting chamber.
City council approves SMTX Buc-ee's location
San Marcos commissioner William Agnew requests to pose a question to the applicant, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at San Marcos City Hall.
Lindsey Street Housing Project continues development plans
A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State’s campus.
Tickets for the presidential debate to be limited for students
A waterfall outside of Kerbey Lane Cafe flows into the San Marcos River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in San Marcos.
City Council approves 'can ban' to limit pollution



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star