Commissioners Court proclaims county a StormReady Community, renews vendors on courthouse lawn

During its March 12 meeting, Hays County Commissioners Court adopted a proclamation recognizing Hays County as a StormReady Community and approved events involving commercial vendors on the courthouse lawn.

According to the proclamation, Hays County was recognized by The National Weather Service for having taken steps to prepare for any weather incidents

“The Hays County Office of Emergency Services accepts the designation of StormReady Community, publicly demonstrating a commitment to strengthen our local public safety program,” the proclamation said.

According to Paul Yura, the warning coordination meteorologist of the National Weather Service Office in New Braunfels, a StormReady Community is a way to recognize communities that go above and beyond when it comes to weather preparedness.

“The outreaches that we participate together in is what brings the community together, especially being prepared for those weather events,” Yura said.

Constant communication and conference calls between the National Weather Service, Mike Jones, the emergency management coordinator of Hays County and the Office of Emergency Services, helped Hays County stay prepared and ready to handle weather events according to Yura.

Furthermore, the court renewed commercial vendors to be able to set up on the courthouse lawn once again for San Marcos Main Street Program 2024 events.

The San Marcos Main Street Program has already hosted a variety of events involving vendors for the past five years on the courthouse property.

“I think it’s wonderful that we are working together to create this heart of our downtown to be constantly in motion and interacted with and utilized,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said.

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets on select Tuesdays at 9 a.m. each month. For more information visit its website.