81° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar (00) prepares to swing the bat during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field.
Softball falls short in rubber match with Texas
April 11, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Alex Gonzalez (6) celebrates a run three home run during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
Bobcats split mid-week series with Longhorns
April 11, 2024
A local community member heads to the door of San Marcos City Hall for assistance, Friday, April 5, 2024, in San Marcos.
New city hall to be built in San Marcos
April 11, 2024
Buc-ees will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
Buc-ee's will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
April 11, 2024
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court approves BTX Small Business Market, hears appeals on Jailbase Competency restoration
April 10, 2024
The Texas State softball team celebrates the win against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats go on the road for Texas-sized matchup against Longhorns
April 10, 2024

New city hall to be built in San Marcos

Eleanor Munoz, News Contributor
April 11, 2024
A+local+community+member+heads+to+the+door++of+San+Marcos+City+Hall+for+assistance%2C+Friday%2C+April+5%2C+2024%2C+in+San+Marcos.
Rosey Mendoza
A local community member heads to the door of San Marcos City Hall for assistance, Friday, April 5, 2024, in San Marcos.

The development of a new San Marcos City Hall is underway, intending to increase sustainability and community engagement.

The new city hall is still in the beginning planning stages while the city searches for more staff. Assistant City Manager Laurie Moyer spearheaded the proposal for the new city hall located across the street from the current building on East Hopkins Street.

Moyer said the project will address the current city hall’s unstable condition. The size of the current city hall is the biggest restriction as the population of San Marcos and city staff has increased exponentially since the hall was first built in 1975. The population of San Marcos in 1970 was 18,860 compared to the 2023 record population of 87,111 according to Josh Daspit, an associate professor of management at Texas State.

“[A new city hall has] been discussed for probably several years now. We had really outgrown this particular site,” Moyer said. “Right before COVID-19, you would have seen we were all jam-packed in here.”

According to Moyer the city already owns the land for the new building, which will keep the city hall near other public buildings.

“You [will be able to] see the [new] city hall, our library and then our activity center all on one side of the street with that interconnectivity,” Moyer said.

Although development of the new city hall is underway, Moyer said the pace has been slow due to the current staff shortage. Both Moyer and Administrative Services Director Hayden Migl are actively working on recruiting additional personnel to maintain consistent progress. They also intend to gather public input on future design and planning decisions.

Migl and Moyer said another goal of the new city hall involves reflecting environmental protection by integrating water quality into its design. The exact specifics of how these values will be reflected are to be determined and will be decided through public engagement as progress on the city hall continues.

“We really [want to] highlight some of the efforts we do take to protect the river especially as a gateway [to the community],” Migl said.

According to Mayor Jane Hughson, students and residents can anticipate getting involved with the development through public art potentially displayed within or surrounding the new city hall. This will serve as part of the city’s initiative to involve local artists in more capacity such as their mural art program.

“We’re really becoming an art area,” Hughson said. “We want to make sure the lobby, the area people will come to, is reflective of local art.”

Maxfield Baker, previous councilmember and San Marcos resident, agreed with the need for a new city hall to be built due to outdated infrastructure and sizing constraints. According to Baker, at the current establishment there is not enough space for councilmembers to have an office.

According to Baker, the new city hall could be a great opportunity for a community center. He said a city hall which hosts non-political events could also allow residents to develop an interest in political affairs and share a common space.

“[There could be a] place for a nonprofit fair or even like an indoor market or something that gets people into [the hall] outside of just politics,” Baker said. “If you can put people’s interests about politics adjacent to [non-political] things they’re interested in, then a cross-pollination effect happens.”

Devon Crew

For more information on the development of city hall and city council meetings discussing it, visit the city’s website.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in city-council
Proposed housing project faces local scrutiny, potential legal questions
Proposed housing project faces local scrutiny, potential legal questions
Star file photo of San Marcos City Council Chamber. 
City Council approves Lindsey Street Housing propositions, hears calls for ceasefire in Gaza
A file photo of the San Marcos City Council meeting chamber.
City Council considers low-income housing application, hears calls for ceasefire in Gaza
A file photo of the San Marcos City Council meeting chamber.
City council approves SMTX Buc-ee's location
A waterfall outside of Kerbey Lane Cafe flows into the San Marcos River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in San Marcos.
City Council approves 'can ban' to limit pollution
A file photo of the San Marcos City Council meeting chamber.
City council discusses SMTX Buc-ee's location, officiates can ban rule
More in features
Buc-ees will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
Buc-ee's will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
The Texas State softball team celebrates the win against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats go on the road for Texas-sized matchup against Longhorns
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) communicates the number of outs to her team during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball improves in latest national rankings
Texas State junior infielder Daylan Pena (7) slides into home base, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball after another rough weekend
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford celebrates advancing bases during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium
Vanderford reflects on becoming Texas State softball RBI record leader
The Texas State softball team huddles together during the game against Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 3-1 week
More in News
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court approves BTX Small Business Market, hears appeals on Jailbase Competency restoration
City implements first all-electric vehicles
City implements first all-electric vehicles
Local activism group to submit petitions to repeal police protections
Local activism group to submit petitions to repeal police protections
Dam on San Marcos River could be restored or demolished
SMCISD releases renderings for new Mendez Elementary
SMCISD releases renderings for new Mendez Elementary
Texas State readies for total solar eclipse
Texas State readies for total solar eclipse



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star