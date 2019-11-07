Soccer falls in double overtime in first round of Sun Belt Championship

In their first and final game of the Sun Belt Championship Tournament, Texas State soccer held to a scoreless draw before falling to penalty kicks against Arkansas State on Wednesday in Foley, Alabama.

The ‘Cats fell 4-1 in the penalty kick portion of overtime, ending the season for key seniors such as goalie Heather Martin, center midfielder Jordan Kondikoff, forward Kaylee Davis, defender Genesis Turman and goalie Kathryn Budde. Texas State capped off their season at 9-7-3 overall and 5-4-1 in conference.

The Red Wolves dominated the game in the first half, taking five shots and four corner kicks in mostly the first 20 minutes of play. However, the Texas State defense was able to hold off the Red Wolves due to efforts from the back line and Martin, who logged seven saves throughout the game.

The game appeared to be in the Bobcats’ favore when a shot from Davis found the back of the net. However, a twist of events nulled the goal after the refs called it back due to a foul before the shot was taken.

The second half saw a change of pace for the ‘Cats as they dominated the possession, and the game’s action intensified after freshman forward Kamaria Williams had a close shot in the 77th minute just outside of the frame.

After coming to 0-0 draw during regular time, the teams began the first overtime. Texas State was able to get one shot off while ASU got 2 and drew 3 fouls. The late second half of overtime saw Davis get taken down on a breakaway by a Red Wolves defender. However, the ref didn’t blow the whistle, and surprised fans and players were forced to prepare for penalty kicks.

ASU was first on the PK’s and managed to score their first four attempts, while Texas State only finished on one of their three shots, finishing the game at a 4-1 deficit and ending hopes at NCAA tournament qualification.

Bobcat soccer will have many months off before returning to play in August of 2020.

