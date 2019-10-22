UPD Chief reveals staffing shortage at Student Government meeting

Student Government met to welcome guest speakers from the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the University Police Department. Student Senators voted to approve legislation supporting students employed by the university and implementing digital student identification.

Monday, Oct. 21, the eighth session of the Student Government meeting began with a moment of silence to honor the female student who passed away on campus at Laurel Hall on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Chief Diversity Officer and Director of Equity and Inclusion Ameerah McBride and Deputy Title IX Coordinator Kendra Wesson spoke about the updates that were recently made to the Sexual Misconduct Policy. The Office of Equity and Inclusion has made reporting for Title IX offenses such as sexual assaults, sexual harassment and stalking easier to report for students and university staff.

UPD Chief Laura Clouse spoke to student senators about what UPD has accomplished with their safety initiatives in the past nine months in response to the peer review completed by university students.

Clouse addressed the SafeRide Program that was initiated Oct. 7, a student resource that offers free rides from 10:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. seven days a week. According to data shared by Clouse, SafeRide has over 600 active accounts, an average response time of eight minutes and has given over 1,300 rides to over 1,700 passengers.

In response to this, student senators expressed concerns with inconsistencies in UPD’s SafeRide program such as long response times and erratic operating hours.

Clouse said that 80% of current UPD staff have completed Allies Training, teaching UPD officers to eliminate myths, misconceptions and stereotypes often associated with the LGBTQIA community.

Clouse said they have been unable to hire an officer specializing in mental health issues due to the fact that the department is suffering from a staff shortage.

“There were some serious culture shifts and culture changes that had to occur at UPD … we wanted to hold (officers) to our standards, as a result there have been people who have gone from the department and we have added personnel as well,” Clouse said. “But right now, we are operating at a minimum staffing level which means we are extremely short-staffed.”

According to Clouse, it takes over a year to train UPD officers to ensure that they understand how to work in a university environment as opposed to regular police training.

Diversity Week, Friday, Oct. 25 to Saturday, Nov. 2, will be taking place on campus and includes interactive activities, speakers, film viewings, panels and drag karaoke. A full schedule of the events taking place and information on how to get involved can be found on the Student Government website.

The resolution “Cabinet Compensation Act” was tabled for further review of the proposed amendments. The legislation plans to provide monetary or incentive compensation to student senators that invest more time into their position in addition to their mandatory duties. According to the legislation, student senators would receive parking passes, credit toward service requirements or monetary compensation should their duties with Student Government cut into time cabinet members would use to work, go to class, study or participate in extracurricular activities.

The resolution “Establishment of the Subcommittee for Student Labor Relations and Representation” passed unanimously. It will create a subcommittee dedicated to giving student workers on campus an organization to listen to them and advocate for their interests if they are employed by the university.

The legislation, “A Resolution in Support of Implementing Digital Student Identification” passed unanimously. It calls upon Auxiliary Services and ID Services to begin the process of implementing a digital student ID that can be accessed from their personal devices. According to Student Senator Cody DeSalvo, who wrote the legislation, it will allow students to access their dorms and dining services digitally without the need of a physical ID.

The confirmation of Hunter Rollins as senator at large was passed by the senate. Rollins has been a Student Senator before and is wanting to advocate for students once again. Tegan Defrock was also approved as a student senator at large. Defrock has started his own non-profit organization to help the homeless population in San Marcos prior to joining Student Government. Defrock said he wants to represent transgender and minority students through his role in Student Government.

Student Government meetings take place every Monday at 7 p.m. in the LBJ Teaching Theater and are open to the public. To view past legislation, future proposals and learn more about Texas State’s Student Government, visit their website.

