Student found unresponsive in residential hall
October 20, 2019
A student was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead in a residential hall on the San Marcos campus earlier today.
The Texas State official Twitter account released the information at approximately 9:36 p.m. Sunday night.
“We are sad to inform the university community that today a TXST student was found unresponsive in a residence hall at our San Marcos campus & later pronounced dead,” the social media post read. “There is no evidence of foul play & there is no danger to the community. The student’s family has been notified.”
No additional information is available at this time. The University Star will continue to update this story as details become available.
