Turnovers cost Bobcat football in tough home opening loss

Texas State wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel jumps to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys Sept. 7 at Bobcat Stadium.

The first home game for the Texas State football team ended in disappointment last Saturday as the Bobcats fell to the Wyoming Cowboys 23-14.

The loss dropped Texas State to 0-2 while Wyoming improved to 2-0.

Wyoming received the ball first to start the game and drove down the field into Bobcat territory. The defense held firm and forced the Cowboys to attempt a field goal and miss.

Texas State responded by driving 74 yards down the field for the first touchdown of the game. with Caleb Twyford smashing through the Cowboy defense for a final 1-yard run into the endzone to put the ‘Cats at 7-0.

After trading a couple of possessions, Wyoming was able to tally their first points of the game by a somewhat controversial field goal that appeared to be no good after a replay review to cut the lead 7-3.

Jensen responded with a 50-yard touchdown pass at 11:15 in the second quarter to redshirt freshman Jah’Marae Sheread, extending the lead to 14-3 for the Bobcats for Sheread’s first touchdown of the season.

Forcing the Cowboys to punt again, the Bobcats looked like they were going to extend the lead, but a turning point occurred when Jensen threw a crippling interception. Wyoming responded by driving 46 yards for the touchdown to make the game 14-10.

The Bobcats made a promising drive after the touchdown, but a fumble by Texas State gave the Cowboys another shot to take the lead. However, the Bobcats forced Wyoming to punt, ending the threat of scoring. Texas State took the lead into halftime 14-10.

After the Bobcats were forced to punt on their first drive of the second half, Wyoming was able to drive 42 yards down the field and kicked a 37-yard field goal to cut the lead 14-13.

Texas State again looked to have another promising drive, but a back-breaking interception turned into a 72-yard touchdown and proved a death knell to the team, giving the Cowboys their first lead of the game 20-14.

Wyoming then went on a brutalizing drive, staying in control for nine minutes and twelve seconds as the ‘Cats struggled to hold them back. The Cowboys kicked a 19-yard field goal to extend the lead 23-14.

Texas State was unable to score again after that and maintained the loss of 23-14.

Head coach Jake Spavital said that the crucial interceptions and turnovers caused the loss in his first home game.

“It goes down to what we are talking about- playing smart, efficient football,” head coach Jake Spavital said. “You can’t turn the ball over three times, especially throwing a pick-six, and especially against a team that capitalizes on mistakes.”

The team hasn’t given up yet, and Spavital believes the team’s passion and desire for change will produce better results later on.

“We still have to keep fighting,” Spavital said. “We are going to line back up tomorrow and we are going to coach them up and keeping correcting them because I believe this team can do something special. We are going to keep fighting, scratching and clawing until we get this thing figured out.”

Gresch Jensen threw for 33-54 on 394 yards passing and one touchdown. Jensen’s 394 yards passing is the most by a Texas State quarterback since Tyler Jones threw for 475 yards passing against Incarnate Word back in 2016.

Next for the Bobcats is a tough matchup at the Hilltop against SMU on Saturday.

