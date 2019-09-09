Soccer trip ends in draw at New Mexico State

Kathryn Budde recorded a season-high seven saves at New Mexico State on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Texas State soccer left New Mexico with their first draw of the season in a double-overtime 1-1 finish at the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday.

The Bobcat record moves to 4-1-1 for the season to conclude their two-match road trip.

The game remained scoreless for almost the entirety of the first half until junior midfielder Haley Groff capitalized off of a cross from junior Jessica Pikoff to send one into the net.

The Bobcats were unable to keep the lead for long, with the Aggies recovering less than a minute into the second half to tie up the game 1-1.

Both teams remained scoreless for the remainder of the game into double overtime largely due to the outstanding performances from both goalkeepers.

Senior goalie Kathryn Budde had a career high of seven saves, including a crucial save in the final 20 seconds of regular play to keep the ‘Cats alive into overtime.

Both teams had a high shot frequency, with the Bobcats making 20 shots with seven on goal and NMSU finishing the game with 18 shots and 10 on goal.

Next up for the Bobcats is another road trip to Louisiana against Northwestern State on Friday at 7 p.m.

