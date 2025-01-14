Categories:

Alumnus visits all state parks in a year

AnaBelle Elliott, Life and Arts Contributor
January 14, 2025
Business management alumnus John Sorsby does a behind-the-scenes photoshoot of creating his videos, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2024, at McKinney Falls State Park in Austin. Photo courtesy of Madison Wickham.
Business management alumnus John Sorsby does a behind-the-scenes photoshoot of creating his videos, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2024, at McKinney Falls State Park in Austin. Photo courtesy of Madison Wickham.

Inside a navy blue F-150 stationed in a state park in Texas, the cloth seat of the passenger’s side is stocked up on water and protein bars. Having just pulled into one of the last locations on his list, a sense of urgency starts to set in. John Sorsby, business management alumnus, is “racing darkness.”

Sorsby traveled to all 88 Texas state parks within one year. He documented his travels on social media and grew to 139,000 Instagram followers as of Jan. 12. Sorsby visited seven to eight parks a month to stay on schedule and met his goal of traveling to all Texas state parks from his birthday on Oct. 14, 2023 to Oct. 14, 2024, creating 90-second videos using his iPhone and tripod from beginning to end.

Sorsby has a list of objectives he wants to accomplish in his lifetime, and he credits his ambition largely to his supportive family. He said this state parks feat is not the first project he’s taken on, and his family stayed close throughout his different goals.

“I’ve always had that belief I could create the life I wanted, and I could make the impact in the world that I wanted to from my little piece of it,” Sorsby said. “I’m definitely trying to make the most of the time that I know we have here on earth and live life on my own terms. That’s always been a goal of mine even before doing the state parks, just all the different things I’ve pursued over the years personally and professionally.”

Lanita Legan, now retired, was the Associate Director of the LBJ Student Center when Sorsby worked there. Legan is familiar with his recent work making videos and traveling around Texas.

“One of the things that I learned real early after knowing John a little bit was that he’s very goal oriented,” Legan said. “It would be very clear that whatever he did on campus, whether it was leadership responsibilities or on-campus jobs, all of those things are going to feed into the things that he was passionate about and the things that he had set goals for himself.”

Business management alumnus John Sorsby climbs around on the rocks, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2023, at Lake Mineral Wells State Park. Photo courtesy of John Sorsby.

Sorsby said while the state parks challenge shaped how he travels around the state, he’s nowhere near the end of exploring and telling the stories of the places he visits through video. He has a growing master list of places to visit, with messaging him recommendations on social media. He plans to keep visiting parks, trails, rivers and historic sites, digging up the history of each place.

“That’s been an incredibly gratifying portion of all this,” Sorsby said. “Hopefully inspiring other people to get outside and get active and find the beauty in the good things in your area, because when you start looking for it, you definitely find it.”

Some of Sorsby’s followers are students who came across his videos without knowing he is an alumnus. Maria Castro, anthropology senior, discovered Sorsby’s videos on Instagram reels. Castro said as a homebody, she found the videos make her appreciate nature more, especially since she’s not from Texas.

“[Sorsby’s] videos are really appealing to somebody who is not from here because it actually piques your interest and makes you want to explore the state a little bit more,” Castro said.

Keith Michael, singer/songwriter of Etta Place, introduced his girlfriend to Sorsby’s videos. The couple references Sorsby’s page when deciding where to explore in their free time. Michael discovered Sorsby’s account when he was closer to several
thousand followers.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this is cool,’” Michael said. “What he’s doing – he should have more followers than this. I’ve watched his account grow over maybe the past year or so, and it’s cool. There’s almost this element of living vicariously through him.”

To follow up with Sorsby’s plans, visit his Instagram or TikTok accounts at @jsorsby.

View Story Comments
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) bumps into a University of South Alabama player while rushing for a field goal during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Foster and Harris combine for 36 points as Texas State defeats South Alabama
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats lose overtime thriller to Southern Miss
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Pope hits last-second free throw to give the Bobcats a comeback victory
(From Left to Right) Mark, Henry, Julie, and Michael Jaimes stand with images of Matthew Jaimes and his degree, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Strahan Arena. Photo courtesy of Rene Aguirre.
Jaimes family remembers TXST student upon receiving posthumous degree
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) bumps into an Arkansas State University player during the game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State throttles Texas State in San Marcos
More in L & A features
Associate professor Hank Hehmsoth poses for a photo, Tuesday, June 23, 2015, at the Music Building. Photo courtesy of Texas State University.
Associate professor reflects on songs featured in compilation albums
"Honkerdoll" cast and crew answer questions during the screening of the short film "Honkerdoll," Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at the Joann Cole Mitte Art Building.
Club-wide short film screened by first-time director
Best Buddies ambassador Frannie Sheinberg poses for a photo, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. As an ambassador, Sheinberg travels the U.S. to share her story, always bringing along her favorite books, especially "The Baby-Sitters Club" series by Ann M. Martin. Photo courtesy of Alex Mrakovich.
Alumna champions inclusion from Texas State
Digital media innovation junior Reginald "RJ" Porcher Jr. (Left) and interior design senior Stephanie Valdez (Right) pose as the 2024 Homecoming King and Queen, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
2024 Homecoming Court shares love for TXST
Mari’s Safe Space owner Mari Perez poses in front of their station, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Mari’s Safe Space in San Marcos.
'Lead with love': salon owner creates safe space for San Marcos
The Whips perform for the crowd at Tantra SMTX, Saturday Nov. 9, 2024 in downtown San Marcos.
Community bands together, saves Tantra's live music
More in L&A_General
San Marcos locals look around the new Books-A-Million, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at the San Marcos Premium Outlets in Space 213.
Large bookstore opens in San Marcos
Texas State students host winter 'game jam'
Texas State students host winter 'game jam'
2020 graduates meet at a designated area to gather with their families and take pictures, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Sewell Park.
2020 graduates return for special commencement ceremony
Children with First Class Dance Center pose after finishing a performance for Hometown Holidays, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Hometown Holidays expresses changes to local annual tradition
Monroe Hair Studio's storefront decorated for Merry on the Squarey's Window Decoration Contest, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at The Square.
San Marcos community welcomes new holiday tradition
Texas State faculty and students gather for the "Visions + Echoes" senior thesis exhibition, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at the JCM Flex Gallery.
Art seniors express passion through exhibition
Donate to The University Star