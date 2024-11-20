45° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Sun Belt volleyball 2024 conference tournament preview

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
November 20, 2024
Categories:
Meg Boles
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

With the regular season wrapped up, Texas State volleyball now turns its attention to the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 21, the top 10 teams in the Sun Belt will travel to Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Alabama, to compete in a single-elimination tournament. The champion will clinch an automatic qualifier bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bobcats enter the tournament as the second seed in the Sun Belt’s West Division. They will begin play on Friday, Nov. 22, with a rematch against their most recent opponent, James Madison University. Texas State is coming off a two-match sweep against JMU, dropping only one set combined.

At 13-3 in conference play, Texas State will be one of the favorites to run the table, but in a conference as evenly spread out as the Sun Belt, anything could take place over the four days in Alabama. Here’s what to know about the teams that stand in the Bobcats way:

The #1’s

Arkansas State University and Appalachian State University (App. State) enter the tournament as the number one seeds in their respective divisions.

Arkansas State boasts the best record overall and in conference play at 24-4 and 14-2, respectively. The Red Wolves have also proven challenging to score on this year, as they lead the conference with the lowest opponent hitting percentage and are second in blocks per set. Arkansas State split their season series with the Bobcats this year 1-1.

Despite being in the middle of the pack in many statistical categories, App. State has found a way to play itself into the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt’s East Division. Sitting at 11-3 in conference play, App. State has the third-best winning percentage in the Sun Belt behind Texas State and Arkansas State. However, it may be worth mentioning that the Mountaineers avoided both TXST and Arkansas State in the regular season.

Serious threats

The University of South Alabama and Georgia Southern University appear to be the biggest threats to the No. 1 seeds and the Bobcats.

Aside from Arkansas State, Georgia Southern is the only other 20-game winner in the Sun Belt. Among the Sun Belt, the Golden Eagles are ranked in the top three in hitting percentage, kills, assists and aces.

South Alabama is responsible for two of the Bobcats’ three conference losses this year. Much like GASO, South Alabama is at or near the top of many statistical categories in the Sun Belt and could very well make a run at a conference tournament championship.

Rest of the field

Coastal Carolina, JMU, Georgia State, Troy and Southern Miss round out the remaining teams that punched a ticket to the Sun Belt tournament.

Troy is the only team in the grouping to have a winning record in conference play throughout the season, whereas Georgia State is the only squad to have an above .500 overall record in 2024.

The odds are long for these five teams, but stranger things have happened in collegiate athletics, so don’t close the book on any of these groups just yet.

The first match of the Sun Belt tournament is between Troy and Georgia State and is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Alabama. Texas State will open the tournament against JMU at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. The tournament will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
city hall entrance 2
San Marcos City Council votes to reverse Tantra live music decibel limit
Councilmember Amanda Rodriguez is sowrn-in by her sister, Monday, Nov. 18 at City Hall in San Marcos.
San Marcos mayor, councilmember sworn in, runoff election approved
TXST plans for on-campus housing as enrollment increases
TXST plans for on-campus housing as enrollment increases
Reshape history education for a diverse campus
Reshape history education for a diverse campus
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Morgan Hill secures double-double as Texas State women’s basketball dominates Sul Ross State
Fashion merchandising junior Jalissa Urbina (Left) honors the project leaders on stage during the FMA Fashion Show, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the Price Center.
FMA embraces creative freedom with fashion show
More in Sports
Members of Texas State's offense celebrates senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) scoring a touchdown against Southern Miss. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Football bowl game projections
Texas State fifth-year setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against James Madison, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats close out regular season with series sweep over Dukes
Texas State junior guard Kaden Gumbs (11) makes a layup against McMurry. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Struggles continue against ACU as Bobcats fall to 2-2 on the season
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) scores a touchdown against the Golden Eagles. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats become bowl eligible for second year in a row after Homecoming win
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together between sets during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Alumni invest in Taraflex for Texas State Volleyball
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) attempts to shoot a layup, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Horned Frogs defense stifles Bobcats in Fort Worth
More in volleyball
Texas State fifth year setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against Arkansas State, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Torres looks back on five years at Texas State
Texas State setter Ryann Torres (14) rushes to celebrate a scored point with outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) and other team members on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep Coastal Carolina to extend winning streak
Texas State senior libero Alyssa Ortega (21) dives for the ball during the match against Southern Miss Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Dominant team effort gives Bobcats the series sweep over Golden Eagles
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) spikes the ball over the net towards Troy. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Wunsch named Offensive Player of The Week for second time this season
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) spikes the ball over the net towards Troy. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats ground Warhawks, get back in the win column with series sweep
Junior middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) rises up to spike the ball during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State defeats Texas State to prevent series sweep
Donate to The University Star