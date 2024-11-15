What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Nov. 15-17, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, November 15, TXST Spirit Parade

Kicking off at 2 p.m., Friday at the intersection of Pickard Street and the N. LBJ Drive bus loop, the TXST Homecoming Spirit Parade will feature the TXST Marching Band Drumline, Strutters, cheerleaders and Homecoming royalty alongside various student organizations and university departments. Don’t miss out on this newly revived homecoming tradition. This event is family friendly and open to the public.

Friday, November 15, TXST Soap Box Derby

Wheels will start rolling at 4 p.m., Friday for the TXST Soap Box Derby race located on campus on Woods Street. This year’s derby will also feature food, music and various attractions honoring the Homecoming Tradition. Participants will be competing for the Homecoming Spirit Stick and for points toward the President’s Cup.

Saturday, November 16, Thanksgiving Family Fun Day

This Saturday at 11 a.m. start your Thanksgiving celebrations early with The Meadows Center. They will be hosting their Thanksgiving Family Fun Day featuring Thanksgiving themed arts and crafts to help you decorate your home during the holiday season. This is a free family friendly event.

Saturday, November 16, Vanilla Bean Market

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, step into a world of vintage charm and hidden treasures at Vanilla Bean Market. Featuring over 50 vendors, music, food, jewelry and more, this Bobcat-owned market is free and welcomes all ages. They will also be holding a toy drive this week for children at the SafeHaven center.

Sunday, November 17, Holiday Craft Market

From 12 to 5 p.m., Sunday at Railyard Bar & Grill, the Holiday Craft Market will host a variety of local vendors. There will also be a variety of food and drink options available. This is a family and pet friendly event for all ages.

Sunday, November 17, Cursed Movie Night: Tank Girl

The movie will start at 7 p.m., Sunday at Wake The Dead Coffee House for Cursed Movie Nights, screening Tank Girl (1995). This is a free screening that is hosted every month at Wake The Dead Coffee House aiming to deliver movies that will blow your mind or make you blow chunks. This film is rated R.