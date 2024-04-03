Hot dog sales increased by over 600% on Dollar Dog Day, according to concessions

Imagine walking into a Texas State baseball or softball game with $12 in your pocket… two hot dogs later, you’re out of money!

That is the reality for most Texas State students, as concession prices at athletic events are high.

One of the highlights for many people who attend sporting events, not just at Texas State, but anywhere in the world is the food served at concession stands.

With baseball and softball season currently ongoing, Texas State offers a variety of food at its concession stands during home games such as nachos, pretzels, French fries, sodas and more. But the most notable item on the menu is hot dogs.

Hot dogs have been associated with the game of baseball since the 1890s when Chris von der Ahe, owner of the then St. Louis Browns, first introduced the food to the world. The two have been an iconic American duo ever since.

At Texas State, one hot dog costs $6 at baseball and softball games, which is pricey, especially for college students on tight budgets.

Madison Moffitt, a sophomore biology major, said she agrees Texas State’s concession prices are too high.

“Most college students don’t have a lot of money to begin with,” Moffitt said. “A lot of [students] don’t want to spend that extra money on concessions.”

According to Marco Schadel, supervisor for concessions at Texas State, the food prices at sporting events are not set by the university, but rather by Chartwells. Chartwells is responsible for all food served at Texas State whether it be at sporting events, in dining halls or anywhere else on campus.

Every season, the Texas State athletic department incorporates a marketing promotion titled “Dollar Dog Day,” which is when all hot dogs during a baseball and softball game cost $1 with no tax included.

The purpose behind this promotion is to increase attendance and make the experience more enjoyable for fans.

This season, Dollar Dog Day took place during the March 5 baseball game against the University of Texas A&M at Corpus Christi and the March 8 softball game against Pennsylvania State University.

“In order to do Dollar Dog Day, [concessions] work with [Texas State] athletics to get the hot dogs cheaper,” Schadel said.

On Dollar Dog Day, students can purchase six hot dogs for the price of what one hot dog typically costs at games, which speaks to how outrageous the standard prices are.

Dollar Dog Day was a marketing success, as attendance for both games increased. According to Texas State Athletics, the attendance for the softball game on Dollar Dog Day was 605. The attendance for the following home softball game against the same opponent with standard concession prices was 542, a nearly 12% decrease.

The attendance for the baseball game on Dollar Dog Day was 1,942 according to Texas State athletics. The following home game against Sam Houston State University had an attendance of 1,693, a nearly 15% decrease.

While the attendance decline may not seem staggering, it is noticeable and fair to assume Dollar Dog Day played a big part in the increased attendance for these games, given the opponents for the games weren’t of the highest caliber.

Only games against renowned schools such as Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech and Baylor draw larger crowds than the crowds on Dollar Dog Day this season.

Moffitt attended the softball game against Penn State and said it was the first Texas State baseball or softball game she had ever been to. She said Dollar Dog Day was a big perk for attending the game.

Moffitt also said if concession prices were affordable, she and her friends would attend games more often.

Schadel said the concession sales on Dollar Dog Day drastically differ from those of other games.

“[On March 5] we went through almost 900 hot dogs; it was crazy,” Schadel said. “At the softball game, we went through just under 400 [hot dogs].”

According to Schadel, concessions sell approximately 20 hot dogs during softball games and 150 during baseball games when the price is $6.

Concessions lowering the prices of not just hot dogs, but all food, would likely increase fan attendance at games and entice students to purchase food because it’ll better fit their budgets. As a result, it will generate more income for the university and its staff.

Texas State Athletes deserve support and if events like Dollar Dog Day bring fans in because they won’t buy concessions at a normal price, then a change needs to be made.

A hot dog should not cost $6 anywhere, especially at a sporting event. Though $1 at every game might not be feasible for Chartwells, a price closer to $3 is much more affordable for students.

-David Cuevas is a journalism senior

