84° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State sophomore right-handed pitcher Sam Hall (36) throws the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Unexpected pitching trio lead baseball to a winning record
April 4, 2024
SMCISD releases renderings for new Mendez Elementary
SMCISD releases renderings for new Mendez Elementary
April 4, 2024
Texas State junior outfielder Ciara Trahan (6) walks on crutches following an injury during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Trahan injures knee during Baylor game; status for remainder of season unknown
April 4, 2024
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) prepares to hit the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats down Baylor in top 25 mid-week showdown
April 4, 2024
Star file photo of San Marcos City Council Chamber. 
City Council approves Lindsey Street Housing propositions, hears calls for ceasefire in Gaza
April 3, 2024
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) swings his bat during the game against Washington State, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Standout freshman misses time with undisclosed injury
April 3, 2024

SMCISD releases renderings for new Mendez Elementary

Ryan Claycamp, Senior News Reporter
April 4, 2024
SMCISD+releases+renderings+for+new+Mendez+Elementary
Delaney Compean

The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District (SMCISD) Board of Trustees approved artist renderings and designs for the replacement campus of Mendez Elementary at its March 18 meeting.

The project is part of an improvement plan for all 12 SMCISD campuses. Propositions B, C and D approved on the May 2023 ballot fund the project.

“The great thing about Prop B is that it impacts all 12 campuses and not one campus is being left out of the list of improvements,” Andrew Fernandez, SMCISD chief of communications said.

The construction of a new campus next to the current Mendez Elementary is the largest project funded by the bonds. According to Fernandez, Mendez Elementary is currently the oldest of the 12 campuses.

“At Mendez, we’ve seen a lot of infrastructure issues over the past few years and we spent a lot of money to maintain the building,” Fernandez said. “How much money we put into maintaining the building is just not cost-effective.”

Perkins & Will, who previously designed parts of San Marcos High School, Rodriguez Elementary and Miller Middle School, planned the new Mendez Elementary campus. The firm currently estimates the total cost of developing the new Mendez campus to be $66.7 million, which is about 45% of Prop B’s bond, while the cost of just construction is estimated to be around $57 million.

“We actually sent [the plan] out for a cost estimate,” Koleman Uresti, the managing director and principal for Perkins & Will – Austin, said in the board meeting. “The independent cost estimators have it coming in at about $56 million, so we’re a million dollars under budget currently.”

The designs submitted by Perkins & Will include features such as distancing the play area from the road, separating the student pick-up and drop-off zones from walking paths, creating a distanced bus loading zone from the drop-off zone and preventing parents from parking on the road when picking up their children.

The designs also include two courtyards: one which Uresti refers to as the “academic wing” can be closed off at night, while the other will have public access to the library, gym and cafeteria.

The new Mendez campus will be constructed on an empty lot next to the current school. Students will continue to use the current school with no interruption for the first phase of the project, then move into the new building at which point the previous campus will be demolished.

SMCISD Board of Trustees President Ann Halsey said she liked the designs, but wished they included more environmentally friendly measures and made use of materials from the existing Mendez campus.

“When we did the new Rodriguez [Elementary] we were really conscious of the site and the environment and the river,” Halsey said. “I think if we could look at ways to improve water retention to help with those courtyards… as well as anything we can do solar-wise with the spaces I would be really interested.”

The SMCISD Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to move forward with the Mendez project as presented by Perkins & Will.

The presentation by Perkins & Will states the substantial completion of the new Mendez Elementary Campus is Oct. 31, 2025.

Other projects in the campus improvement plan include building additional classrooms at some campuses and a new swimming facility.

Fernandez said the safety improvements include the installation of additional cameras, standardized bell systems and door detection systems. The bonds are also funding the acquisition of new buses, brand-new air conditioning systems for some campuses and improvements to parking lots and drop-off zones for some schools.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior outfielder Ciara Trahan (6) walks on crutches following an injury during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Trahan injures knee during Baylor game; status for remainder of season unknown
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) prepares to hit the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats down Baylor in top 25 mid-week showdown
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) swings his bat during the game against Washington State, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Standout freshman misses time with undisclosed injury
Texas State womens basketball head coach Zenerae Antoine gets recognition for becoming the winningest coach in program history after a victory against Georgia State on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The Bobcats won 64-48.
"The fire hasn't died": Antoine reflects on 201 wins as women's basketball head coach
Hot dog sales increased by over 600% on Dollar Dog Day, according to concessions
Hot dog sales increased by over 600% on Dollar Dog Day, according to concessions
Texas State readies for total solar eclipse
Texas State readies for total solar eclipse
More in News
Star file photo of San Marcos City Council Chamber. 
City Council approves Lindsey Street Housing propositions, hears calls for ceasefire in Gaza
City prepares for safety ahead of total solar eclipse
City prepares for safety ahead of total solar eclipse
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
Texas State Fall 2021 graduates stand before the start of the commencement ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Strahan Arena.
Black graduation rates lowest among TXST students
New STEM building approved for construction
New STEM building approved for construction
Local residents take a stroll through Purgatory Creek Park, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in San Marcos.
San Marcos closes four trails for endangered bird
More in san-marcos
Cars navigate through the construction at the intersection of Hopkins and Guadalupe, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in downtown San Marcos.
Downtown intersection closes for accessibility construction
Buc-ees approved to build in San Marcos
Buc-ee's approved to build in San Marcos
New opportunities to get involved in local government emerge this spring
New opportunities to get involved in local government emerge this spring
I-35 construction to never conclude in Central Texas
I-35 construction to "never conclude" in Central Texas
A file photo of the San Marcos City Council meeting chamber.
City council approves SMTX Buc-ee's location
San Marcos commissioner William Agnew requests to pose a question to the applicant, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at San Marcos City Hall.
Lindsey Street Housing Project continues development plans



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star