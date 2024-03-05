73° San Marcos
Lindsey Street Housing Project continues development plans

James Phillips, News Contributor
March 5, 2024
Felix Menke
San Marcos commissioner William Agnew requests to pose a question to the applicant, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at San Marcos City Hall.

The San Marcos Planning and Zoning Commission discussed zoning changes for Lindsey Street and North Street areas concerning the Lindsey Street Housing Project.

Planning and Zoning Commissioners listened to developers affiliated with the Drenner Group, the real-estate development group responsible for the proposal, members of the Tenants Advocacy Group (TAG), a group of San Marcos residents that have organized against the development and local non-affiliated residents at its Feb. 27 meeting.

The Lindsey Street development, first proposed on Oct. 2, 2023, would be a “student housing complex set to be built on the south corners of Lindsey and North Street,” according to TAG.

“The complex will be built on 2.557 acres and requires all homes and businesses to be removed,” a Sept. 22 TAG statement said. “[The property is] set to be seven stories and hold 918 bedrooms with two parking garages in-house.”

The Lindsey Street development will replace neighborhoods that already exist in the planned area.

One of the members of TAG, Tara Joyce, a San Marcos resident, criticized that the development would be purpose-built student housing, which are apartments built to specifically cater to students.

TAG opposes purpose-built housing, saying it can be “predatory towards [its] tenants”.

“I came here as a student [and] fell in love with this town,” Joyce said. “I really want to stay here and make a difference, but student housing is quite prohibitive of that.”

Planning and Zoning Commissioner William Agnew said the new developments would likely be unaffordable for many current residents.

“[The North Street and Comanche Street] area… is the only relatively affordable area for students to live that’s near the campus,” Agnew said. “The apartment complexes are small… but they are affordable to people in a way that these new developments are not.”

Several residents also voiced their criticisms of the development at the meeting. In particular, Atom von Arndt, a San Marcos resident, discussed his concerns about the affordability of the new apartments if constructed.

“The mother of my child lives in [Comache Street]. This is one of the few places she can afford,” von Arndt said. “I would like for things in this town to be built to benefit the city – this does not help the city.”

Matthew Kenyon, a developer on the project, warned the commissioners that he would be willing to sell a portion of the property to Texas State should the proposed changes not be ratified.

The committee voted against resolutions 4 (PSA-23-02) and 7 (AC-23-09) to re-zone the North and Comanche Street areas from “Existing Neighborhood to High Intensity [Housing]” and increase the maximum building height limits. However, resolutions 5 (ZC-23-19) and 6 (CUP-23-22) to “allow a purpose-built student housing development generally located on the south side of Lindsey Street,” passed.

All resolutions now go to the San Marcos City Council, which will meet at a later date and will give final say over the proposed zoning changes.

Editor’s note: The March 5 print edition incorrectly stated only the passed resolutions will go to city council. This change has been reflected. 

Shreyani Puligal
Donate to The University Star