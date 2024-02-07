66° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Entrance to the La Coma neighborhood, where construction for Hill Country Studios will take place, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
Hill County Studios brings environmental impacts
February 7, 2024
logo
Attorney General sues San Marcos, four other cities, over marijuana policies
February 6, 2024
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Students shouldn't feel bad about losing friends
February 5, 2024
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Love powers Texas State past Southern Miss for second straight win
February 4, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors
February 4, 2024
Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball suffers heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss to South Alabama
February 4, 2024
Sports
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Love powers Texas State past Southern Miss for second straight win
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Reporter • February 4, 2024

Texas State men’s basketball (9-14, 3-8 Sun Belt Conference) defeated the University of Southern Mississippi (12-11, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference) 60-55 Saturday night at Strahan Arena. Sophomore guard Jordan Mason scored 10 of Texas State’s 12 points...

Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball suffers heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss to South Alabama
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball ends losing streak behind career performance from Sykes
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football names McCoil Sr. as defensive coordinator
Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter

Hill County Studios brings environmental impacts

Camryn Leal
February 7, 2024
Entrance+to+the+La+Coma+neighborhood%2C+where+construction+for+Hill+Country+Studios+will+take+place%2C+Sunday%2C+Feb.+4%2C+2024.+
Kobe Arriaga
Entrance to the La Coma neighborhood, where construction for Hill Country Studios will take place, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

As Hill Country Studios nears breaking ground on two sound stages and an office building, the environmental impacts the studio will have on San Marcos has been studied.

Hill Country Studios continues to talk with the city of San Marcos regarding construction development on the Edwards Aquifer, according to Chief Marketing Officer of Hill Country Studios Jacob Cowan.

“We’re committed to working with our neighbors in the greater city of San Marcos, Edwards Aquifer and the recharge zone – that has been a priority since day one,” Cowan said.

During the early development stages of Hill Country Studios, the company considered areas like Austin and San Antonio for studio development ground. The green space location in La Cima, helped the company decide San Marcos as the ideal destination.

“We took a trip out here, we fell in love with the area and the people,” Cowan said. “It’s in the heart of the innovation corridor along I-35, where all the creativity meets innovation and technology. It’s growing like wildfire.”

La Cima is a 2,400-acre housing community in San Marcos with 800 acres of open space. Hill Country Studios will reside on about 200 acres in the area.

La Cima is also part of the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone, a 1,250 square-mile permeable area of where water infiltrates into the aquifer.

Construction on the recharge zone can have possible negative impacts on the Edwards Aquifer. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), building on the recharge zone can possibly increase pollutants in the aquifer.

“Ongoing residential and commercial development… on the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone has the potential to increase the variety and concentration in stormwater runoff and thereby in water recharging the Edwards Aquifer,” an August 2020 USGS study said.

Building on the recharge zone can also possibly increase the potential of severe flooding in San Marcos according to Brittiny Moore, an environmental educator and hydrogeologist in a September 2023 University Star article.

“The more recharge zone that we destroy, the more severe flooding we’re going to see,” Moore said in the article. “When water doesn’t have enough space to get underground or soak into the soil, then it has to stay at the surface and it’s going to rush off into downstream neighborhoods causing massive flooding events.”

While there are negative potential environmental impacts, Hill Country Studios will possibly bring some positive changes.

Meagan Walters

Juliette Barrilleaux, conservationist with the Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan (EAHCP), said the area of Hill Country Studios was always slated to be commercial property, meaning the recharge zone would have most likely been built on anyway.

“In 2013, that area of land of La Cima had been zoned as commercial property. The owner of the property had plans to sell it regardless of who they’re selling it to,” Barrilleaux said. “The question isn’t who is developing on this land. It is what is the best business, company, etc. for San Marcos and that specific ecological environment?”

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), for companies to build on the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone, they must submit an Edwards Aquifer Protection Plan. Barrilleaux said Hill Country Studios is building on 50% of their land and is using more permeable materials.

“If you’re familiar with the term ‘impervious coverage,’ that is the amount of concrete covering the ground. The water can’t get through in the recharge zone which is where the concern upon locals came from,” Barrilleaux said. “Instead of pavemented driveways on studio grounds, it’s going to be made of rocks. So you’re looking at less than 50% of what’s allowed.”

According to Barrilleaux, La Cima will work with Hill Country Studios to preserve the recharge zone by managing rainfall on the property. In addition, wildlife may be preserved by La Cima through providing plants and animals with food and water.

“Overall, I’ve been really pleased to hear the ways that they care for the recharge zone, ” Barrilleaux said.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
logo
Attorney General sues San Marcos, four other cities, over marijuana policies
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Students shouldn't feel bad about losing friends
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts a layup during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Love powers Texas State past Southern Miss for second straight win
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Mullins and Vanderford decorated with preseason honors
Texas State junior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles past her defender, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball suffers heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss to South Alabama
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball ends losing streak behind career performance from Sykes
More in hays-county
commissioners court city council
Commissioners Court proclaims Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, presents employee service awards
Alternate route to I-35 now open
Alternate route to I-35 now open
People walking in to the Hays County Government Center, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Marcos.
Hays County Mental Health Court grows to give assistance to residents
AI approved for use by County Sheriff office
AI approved for use by County Sheriff office
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court adopts a National Crime Stopper month proclamation, discusses amending human resources policy
Cold water rushes through the river at Sewell Park, Monday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Texas State campuses closed due to weather conditions
More in News
River-goers play a game of volleyball standing up due to the low river levels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
Stage 2 drought restrictions impact SMTX river
San Marcos CISD school buses, April 22, 2021, at Owen Goodnight Middle School.
SMCISD to purchase new electric buses
Campus voter registration efforts increase ahead of midterm election
Campus voter registration efforts increase ahead of midterm election
Student Government Senator Emma Vega reads the legislation regarding Jayden de Laura, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government demands apology regarding de Laura signing
Officials pile up outside Butler Hall after a reported bomb threat, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Texas State University.
Texas State issues all clear after bomb threat
Law bans DEI practices in higher education
Law bans DEI practices in higher education



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star