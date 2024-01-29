48° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Student Government Senator Emma Vega reads the legislation regarding Jayden de Laura, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government demands apology regarding de Laura signing
January 29, 2024
Illustration by Devon Crew
Summer courses should be more accessible
January 29, 2024
Officials pile up outside Butler Hall after a reported bomb threat, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Texas State University.
Texas State issues all clear after bomb threat
January 29, 2024
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) dribbles past his defender, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's losing woes continue with road loss to Ragin' Cajuns
January 28, 2024
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Transfer players acclimate to Texas State men's basketball program
January 28, 2024
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns for seventh conference loss
January 28, 2024
Sports
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) dribbles past his defender, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's losing woes continue with road loss to Ragin' Cajuns
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Contributor • January 28, 2024

Texas State men’s basketball (7-14, 1-8 Sun Belt Conference) fell short in every category, which led to a 66-46 loss against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (13-8, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference) Sunday afternoon at the Cajundome in Lafayette. "I...

Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Transfer players acclimate to Texas State men's basketball program
Thomas Graham, Sports Contributor
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns for seventh conference loss
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats add Texas high school football legend to coaching staff
Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
Texas State ESPN+ play-by-play commentator Brant Freeman (Right) conducts an interview with graduate guard JaNiah Henson (Left) after the victory over Bowling Green, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Beyond the broadcast: Freeman's impact on Texas State sports
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor

Summer courses should be more accessible

Emma Hall, Opinions Contributor
January 29, 2024
Illustration+by+Devon+Crew
Illustration by Devon Crew

As students think about the future of their academic journeys, the question of how they are going to reach their goals arises. Students at Texas State have many options when it comes to choosing a path as they work toward their degree. However, this does not mean all options are easy. Texas State students have the option to take summer courses, but they are hardly accessible while trying to plan for them.

Many students at Texas State take summer classes because of the timely benefits for their graduation plan. According to Forbes Advisor, college students choose to take a summer course to help boost their GPA, graduate on time or even graduate early.

However, for Texas State students who want to take summer classes, it is difficult to find classes that fit within their already planned pathway for graduation. There are not enough summer class options to accommodate students who need to take them.

Tania Trejo, a microbiology senior, tried to sign up for summer classes and ran into frustrating issues due to the lack of options.

“I think there should be more of a variety on the amount of courses they offer,” Trejo said. “It definitely is more difficult than signing up for another term in the school year.”

On the Texas State Self-Service page, the “Plan Ahead” feature offers a list of courses for both the fall and spring semesters of the next academic year, but not for the summer semester.

This system does not allow students the same time to plan summer class schedules as they can for fall and spring which is a problem because registration is quickly approaching.

According to the academic calendar of Texas State’s Office of the University Registrar, registration for summer 2024 opens April 1. Students are not able to see what courses are offered until registration opens. This timeline does not give students enough time to contact their adviser to see if the classes offered align with their plan.

When a student talks with an adviser, oftentimes they are given a “flowchart” of what courses to take to follow their graduation timeline. However, this catalog does not show what courses are available in the summer.

“One thing I don’t really like about the amount of classes they offer is that they would put [options] in the catalog, not just open the options when summertime comes,” Trejo said. “It’s bad because people already have a plan on what they want to sign up for.”

Along with these issues, the courses offered online do not make up for even half of the courses offered in the summer of last year.

Taking online courses is more beneficial in the summertime. Adding more online courses to the summer program would allow students to find a job to save money, complete assignments based on their personal schedule and take the time to relax on their break to prevent burnout.

In addition, the insufficient amount of summer courses prevents a large portion of Texas States students from taking them.

As all Texas State students know, freshmen are required to live on campus. As Texas State grows into a larger school, the class size of the incoming freshman also increases. This fall, the incoming freshman class was record-breaking.

The population of first-year students showed a 3% increase from fall 2022. According to the Texas State Newsroom, this was “the highest enrollment of the past five years.”

With this information in mind, it is critical to note that summer housing is very limited. This means that students who will not be living in San Marcos full-time until the following fall would not have the same opportunity to take summer courses as upperclassmen.

“It actually made me feel relieved [to have optional summer courses] since I was able to go according to my graduation. Having the option of summer classes does help,” Trejo said.

Starting summer courses as a freshman could be very beneficial. However, the accessibility of these courses is very slim for these students.

While having the option of a summer session is an amazing opportunity, these courses should be accessible to the entirety of the Texas State student body. This does not give each student the maximum education opportunity that they deserve and pay for.

Summer course options should be able to be viewed, planned and accessed much earlier than they are now.

-Emma Hall is a journalism sophomore

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor in Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in columns
Illustration by Devon Crew
Aquarena Springs lacks student safety features
logo
TXST puts winning above morals in signing of de Laura
Illustration by Afaaf Alnahas
TXST should showcase faculty works in curriculum
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Proper cleaning is pivotal for health and wellness
Illustration by Devon Crew
Students can easily combat hard water
Illustration by Maya Contreras
TXST needs more on-demand peer tutoring
More in features
University Star logo
Texas State issues all clear after bomb threat
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) dribbles past his defender, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's losing woes continue with road loss to Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Transfer players acclimate to Texas State men's basketball program
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns for seventh conference loss
Law bans DEI practices in higher education
Law bans DEI practices in higher education
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats add Texas high school football legend to coaching staff
More in Opinions
Illustration by Delaney Compean
Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable
Illustration by DJ Ross
Pregnant and parenting students deserve resources
Illustration my Delaney Compean
College degrees should not require core credits
Main Point: Rethink the sale of University Camp
Main Point: Rethink the sale of University Camp
Illustration by Harrison Moore
True crime on the internet is harmful
Illustration by Afaaf Alnahas
Bobcats struggle to find employment



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star