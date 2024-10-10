Pets are a larger responsibility than students may think

Just because students are able to adopt a pet doesn’t mean they should, especially when they haven’t considered the responsibilities that come with owning one.

In August, 326 strays were brought to the San Marcos Animal Shelter. It is clear there is a problem in San Marcos and students must be aware of the impacts adopting and surrendering a pet can have.

When considering adoption, one of the biggest issues students overlook is the financial commitment. Not only does food have to be factored in, but bedding, toys, supplies, medicine and vet appointments are all expensive requirements.

The yearly average cost of owning a pet ranges from $700 to $1,000. This also depends on the size, age, breed and maintenance of the animal. In addition, many San Marcos apartments require pet deposits that can cost hundreds of dollars. As a college student, it can be hard to float these expenses.

Many students might impulsively get a pet and realize they can’t afford the additional costs, leading them to surrender animals to the shelter.

“The [San Marcos] shelter said they have a lot of college kids who adopt a cat and they end up back here within a week,” Parker Manriquez, an acting freshman who has adopted from the San Marcos Animal Shelter, said. “They want people to adopt who have thought it out.”

Additionally, pets are a huge time commitment for students who already have a lot to balance.

While some pets might be okay with more alone time than others, the American Kennel Club suggests dogs need at least two hours of social time every day. Enrichment is a necessity for pets, but busy college students might not have that time every day, as school and work often become larger priorities.

Lastly, students must consider their pets when on breaks or once they graduate. Owning a pet is a years-long commitment, not just when it’s convenient for the owner.

Animal shelters in college towns see an uptick in pet surrenders around summertime when students go back home. In June, 36 pets were surrendered to the San Marcos Animal Shelter. Students should be thinking ahead about whether they can take their pets home, or if someone can take care of them during the breaks.

Once students have done a fair amount of research, the best place to get a pet is the San Marcos Animal Shelter.

“I thought about [adopting a pet] and researched a lot,” Manriquez said. “I also prepared another loving home if he wasn’t a good match with me.”

Buying from a breeder can cost anywhere from $500 to $3,000, but adopting from the San Marcos Animal Shelter is $22 for spayed and neutered animals and $97 for non-fixed animals. In addition, adopters can bring back non-fixed animals to get fixed and vaccinated by the veterinarian on staff.

Students can also choose to foster animals for free from the shelter instead of adopting them if they cannot keep them over the breaks but want to give pets some time outside of the overcrowded shelters.

–Jayce Jackson is a journalism sophomore

