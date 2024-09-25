97° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

TXST students can prevent the spread of COVID-19

Faith Fabian, Assistant Opinions Editor
September 25, 2024
TXST students can prevent the spread of COVID-19
Shreyani Puligal

It’s been over four years since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, changing the lives of people everywhere. Texas State returned to normalcy, but COVID-19 is still affecting students.

With the fall semester back in full swing and Texas State’s enrollment at a record high of 40,678, students need to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, as it is still dangerous for at-risk members of the community.

To detect whether there is a re-emergence of COVID-19 in San Marcos, the city monitors the concentration of the virus in its wastewater at the San Marcos Wastewater Treatment Plant.

According to COVID-19 wastewater monitoring, the virus concentration per liter of sewage is at the highest it has been since January, at 1,449,261 copies per liter. The concentration steadily increased this summer, but the largest spike happened Aug. 8 to 27.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those who have diabetes, asthma and any other respiratory-focused conditions are still at risk of getting sick and facing serious health risks, despite the virus being less dangerous than it was in 2020.

Community immunity” is cited by The University Health Center as preventing COVID-19 from being as deadly as it once was. However, with students from all over the world coming to Texas State, many find themselves contracting COVID-19.

Even for healthy students who can handle catching COVID-19 without serious health risks, it is a detriment to academic performance. COVID-19 symptoms at their best include congestion and a runny nose, but at their worst, students can find themselves with fever, nausea and vomiting, body aches and migraines. Extreme fatigue, as reported by The Cleveland Clinic, can even last for several weeks.

Dr. Sarah Doss, Director of University Health Services, said fatigue has been a common symptom amongst students.

“We’re seeing a lot of fatigue and headache, and a lot of sore throats,” Doss said. “[Students] should stay home until [their] fever is gone for a full 24 hours without using medication, and in addition to that, stay home until symptoms have improved.”

The world doesn’t stop for COVID-19 anymore, and students contracting it are falling behind in class due to symptoms.

Levi Hernandez teaches English 1310 for mostly freshmen. They said already this semester, two students were unable to attend class due to COVID-19.

“I don’t want you in class if you are sick, no matter what,” Hernandez said. “A lot of people get sick and miss class. They don’t test and they might have COVID and not even know it.”

When it comes to catching up with coursework, Hernandez said they provide most materials on Canvas, but that may not always be enough.

“In certain classes, just looking at the missed slides is probably not going to make up for the missed [class] content,” Hernandez said. “It’s best to actually talk to the professor during office hours, or get a friend’s notes.”

Students must take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

“The most effective way to stop the spread is to stay home when you’re sick,” Doss said. “The next most important thing is the vaccination.”

The Student Health Center now offers the latest COVID-19 vaccination to all students. Students can make an appointment by calling the Student Health Center at 512-245-2161.

No one is invincible, and students must recognize what is at stake when it comes to spreading COVID-19.

-Faith Fabian is an English junior

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor in Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in columns
TXST wages are too low for student workers
TXST wages are too low for student workers
Booksmart program not adequate for students
Booksmart program not adequate for students
Social media is a positive resource for students
Social media is a positive resource for students
Title IX rejection emphasizes hate in Texas
Title IX rejection emphasizes hate in Texas
Students must respect food service workers
Students must respect food service workers
Wildfire awareness begins with Texas State
Wildfire awareness begins with Texas State
More in features
Hellcats pledges Kendyl White (Left) and Kyle Moore (Right) cheer on the Bobcats, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Give them hell: students form first co-ed spirit fraternity
Overcrowding at Texas State requires some RAs to share rooms with freshmen
Overcrowding at Texas State requires some RAs to share rooms with freshmen
Texas State redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Wunsch named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
A man waves at students as kids are released, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, from San Marcos High School. Students were released from lockdown starting at 5:30 p.m.
San Marcos High School cleared after false threat
Texas State freshman golfer Allie Justiz hits the ball during the Branch Law Firm/McGuire Invitational, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Women's golf wraps up shortened tournament at Schooner Fall Classic
People waiting amidst a lockdown, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 outside San Marcos High School.
San Marcos High School under lockdown after active attack report
More in Opinions
Main Point: Overpopulation causes housing issues
Main Point: Overpopulation causes housing issues
Main Point: Parking communication for midweek games must be improved
Main Point: Parking communication for midweek games must be improved
2024 Bobcats football could put Texas State on map
2024 Bobcats football could put Texas State on map
Clash of Columns: Texas State parking zones
Clash of Columns: Texas State parking zones
Texas State students should be seeking internal scholarships
Texas State students should be seeking internal scholarships
The FDA's approval of menthol vapes is unacceptable
The FDA's approval of menthol vapes is unacceptable
Donate to The University Star