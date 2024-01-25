51° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Psychology junior and peer mentor Aysia Banks offers assistance to fellow students Sunday, Jan. 17, 2024, outside Commons Dining Hall.
Peer Mentors reflect on growth for National Mentoring Month
January 25, 2024
Alternate route to I-35 now open
Alternate route to I-35 now open
January 25, 2024
uStar-copy.jpg
Jayden de Laura to withdraw from Texas State
January 24, 2024
Texas State theater senior Krystal Bennett dances during Hump Day surrounded by Sigma Gamma Rho Inc., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at the LBJ Mall.
How organizations, Greek life enforce anti-hazing measures
January 24, 2024
logo
TXST puts winning above morals in signing of de Laura
January 23, 2024
uStar-copy.jpg
Stutzmann, a key in de Laura recruitment, hired as San José State coach
January 22, 2024
Sports
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) prepares to snap the ball versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
T.J. Finley announces new team for next season
Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter • January 22, 2024

Former Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley has found a new home. Finley announced Monday that he will play for Western Kentucky University next season. The Hilltoppers went 8-5 during the 2023-24 season, finishing fourth in Conference...

Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts to score during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball drops hard-fought game to Arkansas State
Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State's fourth-quarter run tops women's basketball
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Contributor
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates a defensive touchdown with his teammates, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
TXST football season in review
Sports Staff
uStar-copy.jpg
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor

Alternate route to I-35 now open

Candace Taggart, News Contributor
January 25, 2024
Alternate+route+to+I-35+now+open
Devon Crew

FM 110 North opened Dec. 21, 2023, completing the East San Marcos Loop. FM 110, an alternate route to avoid congestion on I-35, is a loop east of I-35 from south of Kyle to south of San Marcos.

FM 110 North has one lane in each direction, 10-foot shoulders and a bridge over SH 21. It begins east of I-35 at Yarrington Road to SH 80. This alternative is expected to “enhance safety and mobility” through reducing congestion between San Marcos and Kyle.

“As Central Texas continues to grow in population, alternative options will help drivers spend less time on the road,” Antonio Lujan, public information officer for TxDOT, said. “FM 110 is for local commuters and is designed to meet the demands of the fast-growing corridor.”

Construction on the north section of the loop began in March 2022 and was funded by TxDOT, Hays County and the city of San Marcos according to Hays County Road Projects.

The San Marcos area had a record number of fatal car crashes in 2023, with the San Marcos Police Department attributing many of them to I-35 and the construction in or around it. Lujan hopes FM 110 will help alleviate traffic problems on I-35 especially as projects continue in the area.

“FM 110 is designed to mitigate congestion and accommodate new growth in this fast growing community,” Lujan said.

As for other congested areas, there are still closures on I-35 and SH 123/Loop 82 for its reconstruction and ramp improvements according to TxDOT. These projects include a single-lane closure from CM Allen Parkway to Guadalupe St. heading southbound and a closure of 1-35 northbound at Aquarena Springs Dr.

Ceiara Canada, a San Marcos resident who works in New Braunfels, has taken I-35 to work everyday for the past year and avoids FM 110.

“Personally, I like I-35, and it does get congested sometimes, but any interstate gets traffic,” Canada said. “I’m not sure this new route could prevent congestion and car wrecks. I think the results will be the same as it already is.”

Debra Lee, a San Marcos resident, said she avoids I-35 whenever possible because of traffic. With her son living in Martindale, she now takes FM 110 daily.

“During peak rush hours, there’s still a mile and a half of cars backed up at those stop signs,” Lee said. “I think it would’ve helped if they had put in stop lights where the four way stops are to keep traffic moving a little smoother.”

Canada said I-35 is not as well lit at night time as she’d prefer and has avoided FM 110 for similar reasons.

According to Lujan, there will be lighting at various intersections along FM 110, including SH 80, SH 21 and I-35 to promote safety along the corridor. There are not any weight limits or width restrictions on FM 110. Lee said because of this there has been a lot of truck traffic.

Through message boards placed near the corridor, TxDOT is working to keep residents in the know of the new road being open and closures throughout the interstate.

“As this is an entirely new option for central Texans, we ask drivers to pay attention to road signs as they navigate this area and the new roadway,” Lujan said.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
uStar-copy.jpg
Jayden de Laura to withdraw from Texas State
Texas State theater senior Krystal Bennett dances during Hump Day surrounded by Sigma Gamma Rho Inc., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at the LBJ Mall.
How organizations, Greek life enforce anti-hazing measures
logo
TXST puts winning above morals in signing of de Laura
uStar-copy.jpg
Stutzmann, a key in de Laura recruitment, hired as San José State coach
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) prepares to snap the ball versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
T.J. Finley announces new team for next season
Illustration by Afaaf Alnahas
TXST should showcase faculty works in curriculum
More in hays-county
People walking in to the Hays County Government Center, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Marcos.
Hays County Mental Health Court grows to give assistance to residents
AI approved for use by County Sheriff office
AI approved for use by County Sheriff office
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court adopts a National Crime Stopper month proclamation, discusses amending human resources policy
Cold water rushes through the river at Sewell Park, Monday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Texas State campuses closed due to weather conditions
uStarlogo
Mettz convicted of capital murder of San Marcos police officer
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court approves election agreement, discusses Kyle tax reinvestment
More in News
uStar-copy.jpg
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
UPD implement protocols for end of daylight savings
UPD implement protocols for end of daylight savings
University Star logo
Transfer quarterback settles civil suit stemming from sexual assault case
Glass partitions are placed on either side of the center chair of the council chamber in place for new COVID-19 guidelines, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at City Hall.
City council discusses city comprehensive plan, outreach campaign
Texas State purchases Sanctuary Lofts and Vistas apartment complexes
Texas State purchases Sanctuary Lofts and Vistas apartment complexes
logo
Texas State campuses to be open starting Wednesday



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star