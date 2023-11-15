Texas State volleyball seeks to claim fifth Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship

Mandalyn Lewallen The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State volleyball (19-8, 12-4 Sun Belt Conference) finished its 2023 season atop the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference for the seventh straight season and looks to begin its tournament run on Friday.

While the tournament begins Wednesday, November 15, Texas State receives an automatic bye for the first two rounds due to its 12-4 conference record achieved during the regular season.

The Bobcats will play the winner of the Marshall Southern Miss game on Thursday, November 16. Texas State has never faced either team in the postseason before.

Texas State will look to build off its successful regular season, as the team now has extra time to rest and prepare for its upcoming opponent.

Texas State has played in the championship round every year dating back to 2017. The Bobcats won the conference tournament championship in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Despite being riddled with injuries all season, Texas State heads into the tournament with key players healthy as it seeks to return to the championship round and avenge last season’s loss to James Madison University.

Texas State’s first match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the Foley Sports Complex in Foley, Alabama. The match and rest of the tournament will be available to stream on ESPN+.