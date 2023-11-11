Bobcats avenge loss to Coastal Carolina on senior night

Mandalyn Lewallen The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the Coastal Carolina game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State Bobcat volleyball (19-8, 12-4 Sun Belt Conference) managed to win its final regular season match against Coastal Carolina University (19-9, 14-2 Sun Belt Conference) on Friday night at Strahan Arena.

The Bobcats entered the match looking for payback after a tough 3-1 first series match loss Thursday to the Chanticleers.

The Bobcats took a comfortable lead by winning the first two sets 25-19 and 25-21, respectively.

Redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch posted five kills in the opening set. Wunsch finished the match with 13 kills and five blocks.

However, in the third set, Coastal Carolina flipped the switch.

The Bobcats couldn’t complete the sweep, though, coming close, as Coastal Carolina forced the match to a fourth set with a 24-26 victory in a tightly contested third set.

The fourth set was no different, as Texas State and Coastal Carolina exchanged leads multiple times. Trailing 25-24 late in the set, senior outside hitter Sophie Childs delivered a kill to keep the Bobcats alive in the set.

Back-to-back kills from Wunsch secured the set 29-27 and the match for Texas State.

Graduate student outsider hitter K.J. Johnson recorded a team-high 15 kills along with four blocks for Texas State.

Coastal Carolina redshirt senior outside hitter Jasmine Rivest finished her night with a game-high 17 kills, adding three blocks and one ace.

“That’s the one thing I like about playing the same team back-to-back: you get a chance to see them again,” Texas State Head Coach Sean Huiet said. “To play at this level two nights in a row says a lot. I’m so proud that we were able to go out and get that in four because it gives us a lot of momentum [going] into next week.”

The Bobcats finish the season with an inspiring win at home, boosting confidence as they look ahead to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Having earned a bye in the first two rounds, Texas State will face the winner of the west division 4th seed and east division 5th seed match in the tournament’s quarterfinal round. The tournament will be held November 15-19.

Texas State’s first match is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17, at the Foley Sports Complex in Foley, Alabama. The tournament will be available to stream on ESPN+.