City Council Place 4 Candidates

San Marcos City Council Place 4 will be on the ballot for Hays County voters. City Council Place 4 is an elected official who will work beside San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson and five other council members on the San Marcos city council. Shane Scott and Atom Von Arndt are the two candidates running for this position.

Shane Scott

Shane Scott, the incumbent and a Texas State alumnus, is one of the candidates running for Place 4 and has been elected for three terms on City Council Place 4.

Scott, who owns German Elite Autos, started the dealership while in college and continued to do so for 30-plus years to this day. He had a full career in the automotive industry before going into politics.

Joining politics for Scott was to help “[bring balance] between the university and town [of San Marcos] together.” The reason why Scott keeps running for Place 4 is he wishes to keep that balance around the city of San Marcos. Scott chose to live in and represent San Marcos because he attended Texas State University.

“It’s just the vibe of the students, the learning and just the overall camaraderie that you get going to school here [at Texas State University],” Scott said. “I loved it. I didn’t want to leave.”

Scott wants to give more freedom to the residents of San Marcos if reelected. Scott wants to achieve giving San Marcos these freedoms by “implementing fewer restrictions and having less government red tape [in our city government].”

With less government red tape, the community wouldn’t have to face rules the city enforces. Scott supported this idea in August when he approved to end the juvenile curfew ordinance in San Marcos.

Scott wishes to share the great time he has had here in San Marcos with those around the community and bring everyone together.

“There [has been] a lot of naysayers that don’t want students here […] I do because I was one of them,” Scott said.

Scott hopes to bring the city and university together to create an atmosphere of community in San Marcos.

“[That experience] you get going to [Texas State], it’s a real blessing to have this place around,” Scott said.

Atom von Arndt

Atom von Arndt is running for City Council Place 4. Von Arndt is a New Braunfels native, though he moved to Florida for about a decade, then came to San Marcos in 2018 to be closer to his son.

“When I was a little kid, San Marcos was the magical place to go to,” von Arndt said.

von Arndt said his journey into politics is a little different than some. von Arndt recalled a big construction that took place on Hopkins Street that took over two years to finish which sparked his interest in local politics.

“What got me started on the road to office, were the roads themselves here in San Marcos,” von Arndt said. “Who’s looking at these plans?”

This led von Arndt to run for San Marcos City Council to give citizens a chance to understand what is going on throughout San Marcos and what they are signing when renting or purchasing homes. von Arndt is known for promoting his race in the election as “City Clouncil”. City Clouncil gives dedication to von Arndt who has been a clown for 15 years.

von Arndt is running to be able to give San Marcos’s young renters a chance to have a voice and understanding of leases. von Arndt wants to try to stop what he calls “crooked leases” from impacting young renters.

“The main thing right now… is finding a way to make sure that these predatory leases aren’t allowed to be pushed out,” von Arndt said.