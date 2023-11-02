66°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Illustration by Harrison Moore
San Marcos lacks representation in congress
November 2, 2023
Texas State, San Marcos responds to fentanyl overdoses
Texas State, San Marcos responds to fentanyl overdoses
November 2, 2023
The Bobcats who never left: Ghost stories of Texas State
The Bobcats who never left: Ghost stories of Texas State
November 2, 2023
Texas State redshirt senior defensive end Chance Main (40) participates in pregame warmups, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Senior Spotlight: Reality star to Division I athlete Chance Main's collegiate career
November 1, 2023
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball down the sideline during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State defeats Louisiana-Lafayette 2-1 in opening round of Sun Belt Conference Tournament
October 31, 2023
A fire truck is called to handle fire alarms going off at The Vistas during the flooding, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in San Marcos.
Vistas apartments suffer water damage from sudden rainstorm
October 31, 2023

Texas State, San Marcos responds to fentanyl overdoses

Lesdy Hernandez, News Reporter
November 2, 2023
Texas+State%2C+San+Marcos+responds+to+fentanyl+overdoses
Blake Leschber

Fentanyl overdose cases amongst teens and young people have increased in Hays County as six Hays CISD students died of fentanyl poisoning in the 2022-23 school year; and efforts to stop this crisis continue.

Ty Schepis, a psychology professor, said fentanyl, an opioid drug commonly given during surgeries and for the treatment of pain, is 50 to 100 times more potent than drugs such as morphine.

“It’s really about the chemical nature of the drug and how strongly it attaches to receptors,” Schepis said. “It attaches strongly and quickly making it harder for other drugs to get in there.”

Schepis said the increasing infiltration of fentanyl in the illicit drug supply around communities has caused many people who are receiving the opioid to not be aware of what they are truly taking.

“They may think they’re buying prescription opioid medication, cocaine or methamphetamine, but these drugs could be laced with fentanyl or just simply replaced.” Schepis said.

According to an email sent to parents of Hays CISD students, six students have died from fentanyl related overdoses since the summer of 2022 with a possible seventh fentanyl overdose case occurring in the beginning of October.

Although the case is still under investigation, Hays CISD has continued efforts to help combat this growing crisis particularly among teens.

These efforts include handing out educational materials at Hays CISD home football games, stocking Narcan, a nose spray that treats narcotic overdoses, at all campuses and hosting assemblies to raise awareness on fentanyl dangers.

San Marcos Police Department Narcotics Division Sergeant Tommy Villanueva said the problem is present everywhere and urges the importance of education awareness in schools and homes.

“The problem is in our schools, local bars and restaurants, and in the parking lots,” Villanueva said. “No one is immune to it and it knows no demographic boundary. It is very addictive.”

Villanueva said the first step in combating this crisis comes from the parents and having the conversation on the dangers of fentanyl and the signs to pay attention to with their children.

“What we as law enforcement try to implement is that the first step is the parents or their guardians, and if you see something, say something,” Villanueva said.

According to Director of University Health Services Emilio Carranco, the Student Health Center provides free Narcan for those struggling with opioid addiction and is preparing to implement a distribution system around campus.

According to Carranco, Narcan will be made available for free at three different distribution points on campus: The Student Health Center, Alkek Library and Student Recreation Center.

“We intend to expand our education efforts across campus so that students are more familiar with the danger of fentanyl and to understand where they can get help,” Carranco said.

Apart from the free distribution of Narcan, Texas State has a variety of drug treatment resources available for students who are suffering with drug addiction, Carranco said.

The Student Recovery Alliance group holds meetings at 5 p.m. every Wednesday, providing a safe space for students battling with drug or alcohol addiction to explore their personal struggles and work together to face their battles.

“This is a growing and significant problem in the adolescent population, but we’re concerned about that starting to spread into the college population,” Carranco said. “We want our students to be aware of the dangers and to avoid taking any kind of drug that is not prescribed to them.”

Editor’s Note: The University Star published this story in print with a different headline. The headline is changed online to more accurately reflect the content of the story.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Illustration by Harrison Moore
San Marcos lacks representation in congress
Texas State redshirt senior defensive end Chance Main (40) participates in pregame warmups, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Senior Spotlight: Reality star to Division I athlete Chance Main's collegiate career
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball down the sideline during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State defeats Louisiana-Lafayette 2-1 in opening round of Sun Belt Conference Tournament
A fire truck is called to handle fire alarms going off at The Vistas during the flooding, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in San Marcos.
Vistas apartments suffer water damage from sudden rainstorm
A dormant San Marcos Police Department cruiser Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the San Marcos Police Department.
SMPD investigating homicide, suspect in custody
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball down the field, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats unable to overcome turnovers, lose homecoming showdown to Trojans
More in hays-county
Tatiana Salazar, San Marcos bilingual Ccommunications specialist, filling out the application for an enhanced library card on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the San Marcos Public Library.
Programs offer IDs for county residents
commissioners court city council 7
Commissioners Court announces Operation Green Light, proclaims mediation awareness month
Local residents bike the trail path at Purgatory Creek Park, Sunday, Oct. 22. 2023, in San Marcos.
County purchases vital piece in SMTX green space loop
Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog
Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog
SMTX approves water agreement with Kyle
SMTX approves water agreement with Kyle
TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month
TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month
More in News
Texas State urban planning freshman Xavier Hernandez voices his opinion on campus walking at the open house, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at the LBJ Marketplace.
Texas State Master Plan: Students voice input at open house
Sidewalk plan aims to improve ADA requirements
Sidewalk plan aims to improve ADA requirements
Blanco Hall experiences recycling challenges
Blanco Hall experiences recycling challenges
Hays County released cumulative but unofficial results from the May 2021 general election on May 1. 
Hays County General Election 2023 voting guide
A car drives through a flooded street, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, near Old Ranch Road 12 and Blanco Street in San Marcos.
San Marcos under flash flood warning
Streamlined FAFSA form to launch this December
Streamlined FAFSA form to launch this December
SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *