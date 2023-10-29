Bobcats take out the brooms against Arkansas State

Continuing its winning streak, Texas State volleyball (16-7, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference) swept Arkansas State University (12-12, 2-10 Sun Belt Conference) in its two-game series this weekend at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The series win marks the sixth time Texas State has had back-to-back wins this season.

Texas State won the first match of the series Friday night 3-1. The Bobcats had five blocks, which helped them win the first set 25-18. Senior setter Ryann Torres had four of the five blocks and six total for the match, along with seven kills and 31 assists. The six blocks was a career-high for Torres.

Set two had nine score ties as neither team could establish a lead. The Bobcats had a 23-21 lead late in the set, but the Red Wolves scored five of the final six points to win the set 26-24 and tie the match at 1-1.

Texas State responded by dominantly winning the following two sets, 25-13 and 25-16, respectively, to win the match.

Graduate student outside hitter K.J. Johnson led Texas State with nine kills and a pair of aces.

Arkansas State graduate student outside hitter Tegan Seyring led the team with 13 kills, one block, and one dig.

In the second match Saturday afternoon, the Bobcats swept the Red Wolves 3-0 to win the series.

With a combination of blocks from redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch and sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye and Arkansas State attack errors, the Bobcats won the first set 25-18.

Wunsch put her stamp on the second set by registering four of her nine kills. Johnson also recorded four kills in the set as the Bobcats won 25-16 to take a 2-0 match lead.

The duo of Johnson and Wunsch continued to terrorize the Red Wolves in the third set as the pair combined for 10 kills. Despite the score being close early on, Texas State created separation late to win 25-21 and complete the sweep over the Red Wolves.

Johnson finished the match with a team-high 11 kills and one block, while Wunsch had a team-high five blocks.

With this win in the books, Texas State will now look to its final road series of the season against Sun Belt West Division leaders Troy (13-9, 11-1 Sun Belt Conference).

The first match between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.