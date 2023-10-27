Hays County General Election 2023 voting guide

The general election is on Nov. 7. Early voting began Oct. 23 and will continue until Nov. 3. The University Star has compiled a guide for use before heading to the ballot boxes in Hays County.

Voting Locations

All polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



*Denotes polling locations open for early voting

San Marcos:



*Broadway (Christus Trinity Clinic), 401 Broadway St. #A

Brookdale San Marcos North, 1720 Old Ranch Road 12

Calvary Baptist Church, 1906 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos, 211 Lee St.

Dunbar Center, 801 West Martin Luther King Drive

First Baptist Church, 325 West McCarty Lane

*Hays County Elections Office, 120 Stagecoach Trail

*Hays County Government Center, Conference Room, 712 South Stagecoach Trail

La Cima Amenity Center, 301 A Central Park Loop

*LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Drive

Promiseland Church, 1650 Lime Kiln Road

San Marcos Fire Department Station #5, 100 Carlson Circle

San Marcos Housing Authority/C.M. Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Drive

San Marcos Public Library, 625 East Hopkins St.

Sinai Pentecostal Church, 208 Laredo St.

South Hays Fire Department Station #12, 8301 Ranch Road 12

Kyle:

Austin Community College – Hays Campus, 1200 Kohlers Crossing

*HCISD Administration, Old Print Shop, 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Kimbro Building, Kyle Elementary School, 500 Blanco St.

*Kyle City Hall, 100 West Center St.

*Main Office, HCISD Transportation, 2385 High Road, Uhland

Precinct 2 Office, Hays County, 5458 FM 2770

Simon Middle School, 3839 East FM 150

Tobias Elementary School, 1005 East FM 150

Wallace Middle School, 1500 West Center St.

*Yarrington – Hays County Transportation Department, 2171 Yarrington Road

Buda:

*Buda City Hall – Multipurpose Room, 405 East Loop St., Building 100

Hays Hills Baptist Church, 1401 North FM 1626

McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane

Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3740 FM 967

*Sunfield Station, 2610 Main St.

Upper Campus, Buda Elementary School (Kunkel Room, historic school site), 300 North San Marcos St.

Wimberley:

Cypress Creek Church, 211 Stillwater Road

*Texan Academy at Scudder – Gym, 400 Green Acres Drive

VFW Post #6441, 401 Jacobs Well Road

*Wimberley Community Center – Blanco Room, 14068 Ranch Road 12

Dripping Springs & Austin:

Driftwood Community Center, 15112 FM 150, Driftwood

Dripping Springs Ranch Park, 1042 Event Center Drive

*Headwaters, the HUB, 708 Headwaters Blvd.

Henly Station #3, North Hays County Fire Rescue, 7520 Creek Road

North Hays County Fire Station #74, 2450 Belterra Drive, Austin

Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs, 3400 East US 290 (231 Patriots’ Hall Blvd.)

*Precinct 4 Office, Hays County, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway

What’s on the ballot

The following local and state elections will be featured on ballots in San Marcos. For a view of the sample master ballot listing all races in Hays County, visit the Hays County Election website.



City of San Marcos, City Council, Place 3:

Alyssa Garza (NP)



City of San Marcos, City Council, Place 4:

Shane Scott (NP)



Atom Von Arndt (NP)

State of Texas Proposition 1 (vote for or against):

The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture and wildlife management.



State of Texas Proposition 2 (vote for or against):

The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.



State of Texas Proposition 3 (vote for or against):

The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net return tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or families.



State of Texas Proposition 4 (vote for or against):

The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem purposes.

State of Texas Proposition 5 (vote for or against):

The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.



State of Texas Proposition 6 (vote for or against):

The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.



State of Texas Proposition 7 (vote for or against):

The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.



State of Texas Proposition 8 (vote for or against):

The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.



State of Texas Proposition 9 (vote for or against):

The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.



State of Texas Proposition 10 (vote for or against):

The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.



State of Texas Proposition 11 (vote for or against):

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.



State of Texas Proposition 12 (vote for or against):

The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.



State of Texas Proposition 13 (vote for or against):

The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.



State of Texas Proposition 14:

The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.



Eligibility

To qualify to vote in Hays County, residents must:

