Sidewalk+plan+aims+to+improve+ADA+requirements

The San Marcos Sidewalk Maintenance Plan is a 5-year program to improve the overall quality and safety of all sidewalks city-wide. The projects include removing old existing sidewalk and replacing sidewalks with new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant handicap ramps.

San Marcos is working on installing and fixing sidewalks for 2024. These projects include building a sidewalk on Conway Street and conducting maintenance on sidewalks on Comanche Street, Hutchison Street and Edward Gary Street.

According to the San Marcos Code of Ordinances, residents cannot let the sidewalk in front of their property get in a condition that can cause harm or obstructions to anyone who may use it. This means that it is recommended that residents keep up with their sidewalks to ensure fair conditions.

For San Marcos resident, Eric West, sidewalks are a must in his everyday life. West uses a wheelchair and needs sidewalks to be included in certain parts of San Marcos.

“[Able people] don’t understand sidewalk barriers, because they walk,” West said. “They walk around it, they walk over it, there’s many choices. Wheelchairs have no choice.”

West hopes to see changes made to make this community a safer environment for the disabled. To West, sidewalks are not just a way to transport, but a way for the disabled community to stay safe.

“Me, I will never walk again, I’m going to die in a wheelchair,” West said. “The [disabled] have a right, but if they don’t have sidewalks, they’re literally risking their lives.”

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 512-393-8036. To view the City’s current Sidewalk Maintenance Plan, visit the City of San Marcos website.