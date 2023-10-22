79°
Huiet earns 50th career win as Texas State sweeps series against South Alabama

Kobe Arriaga, Sports Reporter
October 22, 2023
Kobe Arriaga
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against South Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 21, at Strahan Arena.

After handing South Alabama (17-5, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference) its first loss in 10 games on Friday, Texas State volleyball (14-7, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference) finished off the sweep with a 3-1 match victory on Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

The win for Texas State marks the 50th Sun Belt Conference victory for head coach Sean Huiet.

After South Alabama won the opening set 25-22, the Bobcats responded by winning the following three sets to complete the series sweep.

Graduate student outside hitter K.J. Johnson and sophomore outside hitter Maggie Walsh led the way on offense with 12 kills apiece, but it was ultimately the blocking for Texas State that helped propel the team to victory.

“Our blocking is really good right now; that helps everything, and so I’m just really proud,” Huiet said. “Texas State is just known for our offense, and we have some good hitters, so it helps us out a lot when we can put pressure on teams with our defense.”

Johnson has been a factor for Texas State all season and recorded 21 digs to accompany her 12 kills during Saturday’s win.

Johnson said she credits her teammates’ ability to boost each other during tough stretches in games and believes it helps uplift everybody and make the team better.

“Our team does really good with a lot of energy and momentum,” Johnson said. “We just wanted to stay up and energized and just stay aggressive while going at them.”

Texas State will look to build off the momentum from the win and finish the regular season off strong, beginning with its next opponent, Arkansas State (12-10, 2-8 Sun Belt Conference).

The first match between Texas State and Arkansas State is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
